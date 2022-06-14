Dog tags found near Sandusky River returned to Air Force vet, 94

FREMONT — Most days, Mike Zelms, Sr. of Fremont can be found outside, often hiking the edge of the Sandusky River looking for ancient artifacts. In his decades of searching, he has amassed an extensive collection of arrowheads, musket balls and hide scrapers.

For the last 20 years, a particularly extraordinary find sat in the boxes amongst the pieces of flint and lead: a dog tag belonging to Air Force veteran and Fremont native Haldon Kirwen.

“I was hunting for arrowheads north of Fremont, and it was just lying right on top of the ground,” Zelms said.

'We've got to find him'

Twenty years ago, technology hadn’t yet made the world as small as it is today, and Zelms didn’t have the resources to locate Haldon. Then a happenstance series of events occurred, and the dog tag was returned to Haldon, who is now 94 years old and living in Texas. Haldon recently traveled to Fremont from his home for a family party, and while he was here, he connected with the people who reunited him with his lost ID tag.

The tag’s journey began when Zelms decided to show his arrowhead collection to his neighbor, Danny Bocanegra. Inside one of the boxes was Haldon’s dog tag.

“I told Mike we’ve got to find him,” Bocanegra said.

Bocanegra snapped a photo of the dog tag with his phone and showed his friend Sharon Ochs of Fremont. Och’s support of the military is strong; her father is a Vietnam veteran and her daughter serves in the Air Force.

“I saw the photo of the dog tag, and I was on my mission,” Ochs said. “We’re losing our vets, and this needed to go home to him.”

Ochs began researching Haldon online and found his daughter, Patty Kirwen. From the beginning, the two felt a strong connection, and now Ochs refers to Patty as “a true kindred spirit and sister.” The dog tag was carefully packaged and shipped to Texas, where Haldon held it in his hands for the first time in decades.

Ochs made it a mission to find Kirwen and return the dog tag

“When I showed Sharon the photo, I said maybe we can help,” Bocanegra said. “Sharon put it all together.”

Haldon met with Ochs, Zelms and Bocanegra at Fremont VFW Post 2947 on Friday night to thank them for sending his dog tag home.

“It’s kind of exciting. You hear about these things,” Haldon said. “I was happy to get it back.”

Haldon served in the Air Force from 1947 to 1969, when he retired as a Master Sergeant. He was stationed in several locations around the world, including Japan, Korea and Vietnam. He is not sure how or when he lost his dog tag.

“The only thing I can think of is I was managing Ottawa Shooting Club when I first got out of the service,” he said. “I think it’s really great they took the time and effort to do this.”

The meeting was emotional for Zelms, who also works at the Ottawa Shooting Club, now known as Ottawa Club, which is north of Fremont.

“I’ve spent 20 years trying to find you,” Zelms told Haldon. “I’ve been wanting to meet you. I just can’t believe this is happening, especially after it’s been so long.”

As Haldon held his long-lost dog tag in the VFW on Friday, he made one more meaningful reconnection. Childhood friend and former St. Joseph classmate Joe Eberly stopped at the VFW after serving as chaplain at a veteran's funeral. He heard the dog tag story and decided to stick around to meet the soldier who owned it. It wasn’t until Haldon arrived that he realized who it was. Haldon was thrilled to reunite with the old friend he hadn’t seen in decades.

“We were almost neighbors, and we both went to St. Joe’s,” Haldon said. “Going back to the old saying — we drank a lot of beers together.”

Through all the connections and reconnections, Zelms was overwhelmed by the fact that it all started with him and his passion for history.

“You can’t learn history in the home. You have to go outside,” Zelms said. “And look what it brought today.”

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Dog tags found near Sandusky River returned to Air Force vet, 94