Fremont, OH

News Briefs: Fremont Police promotes two

By News-Messenger/News Herald
 3 days ago

FREMONT - The Fremont Police Department announced the promotions of detective Dustin Nowak and officer Vincent Bocardo to Sergeant. Nowak has taken over supervision of the police department detective division.

Bocardo is assigned to the patrol division.

The promotions are the result of a testing process by the Fremont Police Department and the Ohio Association of the Chiefs of Police. Results were certified by the Fremont Civil Service Commission.

Veterans service office plans bus trip

OAK HARBOR — The Ottawa County Veterans Service Office has organized a charter bus trip, for Ottawa County veterans, to Columbus to visit the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on  Aug. 17. The buses are not wheelchair accessible, but can store a folding wheelchair underneath for transport to be used at the destination.  To reserve your spot on the bus, call the Ottawa County Veterans Service Office at 419-898-2089.

Park board eyes Terra Bike Trail update

FREMONT — The Sandusky County Park Board will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Rotary Lodge at River Cliff Park. On the agenda is an update on the Terra Bike Trail Extension Project, acceptance of the Redhorse Bend property and an executive session.

Health board to meet Friday

FREMONT — The Sandusky County Board of Health will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday at 2000 Countryside Drive. Under personnel, the board will employ Matthew Kuyken in the Environmental Division effective June 6.

The board will approve a notice of award for $117,000 for Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation.

Ottawa County Genealogical Society to meet

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Genealogical Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 21 at the Ottawa County Museum, 126 W. Third St. The program will be led by Peggy Debien. The public is welcome to attend.

Verandah concert set for Wednesday

FREMONT— The Fostoria Community Band will perform the first Verandah Concert of the season on Wednesday, at the Hayes Presidential Library and Museums.

The band will play a variety of band music on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home.

An ice cream social begins at 6:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Donations can be made for ice cream.

Concert-goers are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating on the expansive Hayes Home lawn.

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

