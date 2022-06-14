Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States, which took place on June 14, 1777. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson made a proclamation establishing June 14 as Flag Day. In August 1949, National Flag Day was established by an act of Congress, which was signed by Harry Truman. However, Flag Day is not an official federal holiday. Before the government recognized Flag Day, citizens had been celebrating it and working to bring it to prominence for many years. Bernard J. Cigrand, a schoolteacher from Waubeka, Wisconsin, held the first formal observance of "Flag Day," or "Flag Birthday," at Stony Hill School in 1885.

Cigrand became the president of the American Flag Day Association and the National Flag Day Society.

Source: Checkiday.com

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: Flag Day