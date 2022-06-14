ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Recruiter looking for more foster homes for teens, siblings

By Sheri Trusty
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago

FREMONT — There is a constantly changing number of children and teens needing foster homes in Sandusky County and Ottawa County.

Nate Koenig of Fremont, who is an Ohio Treatment Resource Family Recruiter for the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP), can’t give an exact number, but he can give this definitive answer: There are too many kids, especially teens, needing homes.

Koenig covers half of Ohio as a foster care recruiter for NYAP.

“We specialize in finding homes for teens and sibling groups,” Koenig said.

Changes in federal law have made it necessary to find private homes for teens who were formerly living in group homes, so NYAP is working to open more treatment level foster homes. Treatment level foster home parents undergo extra training so they are prepared to raise teens who need more care. There are two treatment level foster homes in Sandusky County and one in Ottawa County. NYAP wants to add five to 10 more.

Support available 24 hours a day

“The foster parents in these homes have more training to deal with some of the behaviors they might see,” Koenig said.

NYAP foster parents have access to 24-hour-a-day support and optional continued training. Although the teens in treatment level foster homes face added challenges, they are still just normal teens. Koenig worked closely with some of them when he was on NYAP’s Intensive In-Home Services team, which offers behavioral health services to teens who have serious emotional and behavioral challenges and are at risk of entering the foster care system.

“When I worked on the in-home therapy team, I expected the worst. I expected violent behaviors, but what I found was that the family setting was the problem,” Koenig said. “Every kid has issues, but these are normal kids. They want a place where they will be safe and feel loved. Imagine going through all the things you go through as a teen and not having a home.”

Koenig is seeking people who will open their homes to teens in foster care.

“We’re looking for people who really have a love for teens in particular,” Koenig said. “What we’ve found is that older people — empty nesters or retired people — do really well with our teens because they can provide a mentor role, and these teens add so much life to their life.”

Gay couple glad to help foster teens

But it’s not just retirees who want to foster teens.

Preston Atkins of Vickery and his partner, Brandon Davis, became foster parents in February.

“As a gay couple, we couldn’t have kids, so fostering was the next best thing. There are kids that need to be loved and cared for and be part of a functional family,” Atkins said. “We have taken in two transgender females who exhausted all other options in foster care. One of them has been in 22 different foster homes.”

Potential foster parents undergo online training with live instructors before they can accept children into their homes, and Atkins said he and Davis were required to take 32 additional hours of training in order to foster hard-to-place teens.

Maria Czech of Genoa has been fostering teens for about three years.

“I was a foster child myself, and I was one of those black-listed-labeled teens who was hard to place,” she said. “So I’ve always focused on teens who are LGBTQ or had domestic violence or drug abuse in the homes they’re coming out of. Maybe they’ve dealt with teen pregnancy or harming themselves.”

Czech said she finds foster parenting extremely rewarding because she understands what it’s like to be a foster child.

“You see the growth in them,” she said. “My favorite part is knowing that when they lie down at night, they can feel confident they are safe. The door is not going to open. They’re not going to go hungry in the morning. They know they have support.”

Koenig is available to give talks about foster parenting to churches and groups where he will explain the foster care program and discuss ways to help foster families.

For more information on becoming a foster parent, contact Nate Koenig at 419-973-7653 or visit nyap.org .

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Recruiter looking for more foster homes for teens, siblings

The News-Messenger

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

