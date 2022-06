Virginians will go to the polls to pick major party candidates in several races for the U.S. House and a D.C.-area local race. Here’s what you need to know. Primary day is June 21. Polls that day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO