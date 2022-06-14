ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU launches Upward Bound program

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison University’s College of Education will receive $1.4 million over the next five years to help eligible high school students in the Shenandoah Valley overcome social, emotional, and academic...

WSVA Allergy Report for June 17, 2022

1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: June 17, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
HARRISONBURG, VA
C-Cap of Winchester Frederick County opens the Freedege

The Congregational Community Action Project (C-Cap) of Winchester Frederick County announced the opening of the Freedege. As you might imagine this is a Free Refrigerator that holds fresh produce for those in need. C-Cap and several other organizations have made the Freedege possible 24 hours a day 7 days a...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Rockingham Coop plans upgrade for Dayton mill

Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley yesterday as part of Agriculture Week. The governor was in Rockingham County where he announced that the historic Rockingham Cooperative will invest nearly 17 million dollars to upgrade and expand the grain handling and feed manufacturing operations at its Dayton mill. The...
DAYTON, VA
Food Farmacy helps Augusta Health patients

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Allegheny Mountain Institute and Augusta Health are teaming up to offer a Food Farmacy program that kicks off next month. Patients with diet-related chronic health conditions complicated by barriers to healthy food can get weekly vouchers to purchase fresh produce and the chance to learn how to cook healthy meals.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Staunton PD makes multiple arrests for online solicitation of minors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. For information to help keep your children safe online, visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz.
STAUNTON, VA
Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival returns

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail, composed of wineries in the Shenandoah Valley American Viticultural Area, will present the Second Annual Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival from 1 until 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. Tickets are $30 in advance,...
WINCHESTER, VA
UVA doctor explains why a negative COVID-19 home test may not be reliable

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Your negative at-home COVID-19 test might not mean anything now. More doctors are questioning the accuracy of these tests. “People anecdotally are reporting testing negative two to three days even after their symptoms started,” Doctor Amy Mathers with UVA Health said. “I think something is changing a bit”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Southbound lanes clear in Rockingham County

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - As of 1 p.m., VDOT says this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 255.6 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic backups are approximately 3.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Winchester modifies City speed limits

After receiving numerous concerns from citizens regarding speed limits on some streets the Winchester City Council voted to modify them. The City Council voted Tues. June 14 that all alleys in the city and all roads in Jim Barnett Park will now be 15 miles per hour. Millwood Avenue between...
WINCHESTER, VA
Charlottesville man facing charges in multiple jurisdictions

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Charlottesville is facing charges in multiple jurisdictions. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Shamar Anthony Singleton is facing four counts of entering a vehicle to commit a crime, two counts of grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny for the vehicle thefts in the Stuarts Draft area.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville man charged with break-ins

A Charlottesville man has been charged in connection with a spate of vehicle break-ins in Augusta County. The Sheriff’s Office has also 21-year old Shamar Anthony Singleton with the burglary of a residence in Stuarts Draft. In all, Singleton faces four counts for the vehicle break-ins and multiple counts...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Lake Arrowhead impliments payment system

Too many people are making their way to Lake Arrowhead in Luray. To deal with that, the town is looking at the installation of a self-service parking payment system for out-of-Town visitors. Town Manager Steve Burke who says that the cost of the parking kiosk is $4000 plus an additional...
LURAY, VA
Commonwealth’s Attorney requests second look into shooting

Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley has asked the sheriff’s office to take another look at a recent shooting. Sheriff Tim Carter confirmed to the Northern Virginia Daily that Wisely had made the request regarding last week’s fatal shooting on Copp Road in Strasburg. Carter had previously...
STRASBURG, VA
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia. "Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it...
VIRGINIA STATE

