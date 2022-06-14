Fredricks Sculpture Museum's upcoming exhibition celebrates art of inclusion

This is my father, Gilbert Merritt, the little boy who came to Midland when he was 10 years old and lived the rest of his life here. His understanding defined my life. I had an accident with our new Ford when I was 20 and he just said, “Things happen, Babe. Are you all right?” He never said another word about the accident. (Photo provided by Virginia Florey)

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO