ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Gas Prices Continue Relentless Climb

capecoddaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – AAA Northeast is reporting a continued rise in gas prices across the...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 7

Related
WUPE

How Much are Current Closing Costs in the State of Massachusetts?

Back in the fall/winter of 2010, my wife, Amber, and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. We had been living on the third floor of a small apartment in Lee for five years and we were ready to take the next step and become homeowners. At the request of my manager, Amber and I selected Paul Curro from Tucker Associates to explore and tour homes that were on the market at the time. Paul was excellent. He really bent over backward for us and was always available on the ready. It didn't matter the day of the week or the time of day, Paul was there for us. Those were fun times for sure.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wgbh.org

High wages, gas prices jack up school busing costs

Massachusetts cities and towns are confronting a ballooning cost as they finalize next year’s budgets: getting kids to school. Some school bus companies hurt by ever-climbing fuel prices and a labor shortage are passing that pain along to municipalities. “We've seen about a 35% increase in our transportation costs,”...
REVERE, MA
Live 95.9

Western Massachusetts Man Hits One Million Dollar Prize on Scratch Ticket

Bill Cassavant's lucky day has finally arrived. The Berkshire County resident hit it big yesterday when he scored a one million dollar prize on a scratch ticket he purchased in Pittsfield. On Thursday, June 16, the 63-year-old Richmond, Massachusetts resident stopped at the Lipton Mart Mobile on North St in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Where to find Juneteenth events in Massachusetts this weekend

For the second year in a row, Juneteenth will be officially celebrated in Massachusetts — a year after President Joe Biden deemed it a state and federal holiday. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day in the past — commemorates the day in 1865 when the federal army reached Texas to ensure that enslaved people in the state were freed. Union Gen. Gordon Granger brought news of the end of the war and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed more than two years earlier and could not be enforced in Confederate-controlled territory. He read a statement that all said enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newhampshirebulletin.com

Electric prices set to double in New Hampshire

One of the state’s major utilities is set to double the price of electricity in August, and it’s likely other utilities will be forced to raise their prices, too. The price hikes are being driven by projected high costs of natural gas. In a Monday filing with the...
CBS Boston

July 4th fireworks displays in eastern and central Massachusetts

If you know of a confirmed fireworks display in the area that is not listed, please email newstips@cbsboston.com. TOWN/CITYDATETIMELOCATIONRAIN DATEMashpeeJune 249:00Middle - High SchoolJuly 2BraintreeJune 259:30Braintree High SchoolHalifaxJune 25duskBehind HOPS playgroundMilfordJune 2510:00Plains ParkJune 26MiltonJune 259:45Hutchinson's FieldPepperellJune 25duskVarnum Brook ElementarySalisburyJune 2510:15Salisbury BeachSuttonJune 259:15Uxbridge Road fieldJuly 8UptonJune 25  dusk65 Pleasant StJune 26CantonJune 269:00Braintree High SchoolAuburnJune 309:30Pappas Recreation Complex  July 1SomervilleJune 309:15Trum fieldWorcestserJune 309:30East ParkAttleboroJuly 1duskHayward FieldJuly 5HinghamJuly 1duskHingham HarborLexingtonJuly 19:30Hastings ParkMarionJuly 19:15Silvershell Beach OrleansJuly 1duskRock HarborJuly 5AndoverJuly 29:20Andover High SchoolChathamJuly 29:00Veterans FieldFranklinJuly 210:00Franklin High SchoolLowellJuly 2duskLeLacheur ParkSalemJuly 29:15Derby WharfSalisburyJuly 210:15Salisbury BeachSharonJuly 29:30Lake MassapoagWilmingtonJuly 29:00Town Center FreetownJuly 3duskHathaway ParkJuly 9LynnJuly 39:00Red Rock Park Manchester-by-the-Sea  July 3  9:00  Singing BeachNeedhamJuly 3duskMemorial ParkRutlandJuly 39:20Memorial FieldSwampscottJuly 3duskMonument AveTewksburyJuly 39:30Livingston St ParkWalpoleJuly 39:00Town CenterWebsterJuly 3duskMemorial BeachWeymouthJuly 39:30Wessagusset BeachWilmingtonJuly 39:30Town CenterJuly 4AmesburyJuly 4duskWoodsom FarmBostonJuly 410:30  Charles River Esplanade BridgewaterJuly 49:30Legion Field CambridgeJuly 410:30Charles Riverfront EdgartownJuly 4duskEdgartown HarborFall RiverJuly 49:00Battleship Cove FalmouthJuly 4duskFalmouth Heights BeachJuly 5HarvardJuly 4duskFruitlands Musum $40/carMarbleheadJuly 49:15Marblehead Harbor NantucketJuly 49:00Jetties BeachNewtonJuly 49:00Albemarle FieldPlymouthJuly 49:15Pilgrim Memorial State ParkSandwichJuly 410:00Shawme PondEast BrookfieldJuly 9duskConnie Mack Field NahantJuly 99:00Bailey's Point ParkUxbridgeJuly 99:00McCloskey Field
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
Alina Andras

Five Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and crave a good pizza but don't know where to get it from, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are praised by both local people and travellers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

6 underrated beaches in Massachusetts

While most people would choose to spend their holidays in South Carolina, Florida or North Carolina, the beaches in Massachusetts are just as beautiful. And the best part about it? Definitely not as crowded. To prove it, I've put together a list of six amazing beaches in Massachusetts that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. In fact, you can even plan a week-long vacation here, with your family and children or a group of close friends, for example.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
capecoddaily.com

Lobsterman Is Optimistic for Another Strong Season

HYANNIS – A Maine lobsterman has said he is forecasting a strong season for lobster landings in 2022 and he outlined how sustainable practices allow the industry to continue to thrive. “Going into this season, I’m very optimistic about another strong year landing-wise,” said Captain Mike Sargent, a Maine lobsterman. The captain… .
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

6 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts then you know that there are many great places around that you can visit on a weekend getaway. From beautiful beaches, to charming towns or stunning hiking trails, there are many places and activities to choose from, depending on how you like to spend your free time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy