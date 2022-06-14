Massachusetts Gas Prices Continue Relentless Climb

Back in the fall/winter of 2010, my wife, Amber, and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. We had been living on the third floor of a small apartment in Lee for five years and we were ready to take the next step and become homeowners. At the request of my manager, Amber and I selected Paul Curro from Tucker Associates to explore and tour homes that were on the market at the time. Paul was excellent. He really bent over backward for us and was always available on the ready. It didn't matter the day of the week or the time of day, Paul was there for us. Those were fun times for sure.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO