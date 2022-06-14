Mass. to Give Over 2 Million Free COVID Tests to Communities

STOW, MA – Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason are reminding residents to leave fireworks to the professionals this summer. Massachusetts fire departments reported more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks between 2012 and 2021, officials said. In addition to the 43 fire service injuries and […] The post State Fire Marshal, State Police Colonel: Leave fireworks to the professionals appeared first on CapeCod.com.

