Medical Report: More than a trendy foodstuff, avocados may hold heart health benefits

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — There is a lot of excitement about avocados these days — and for good reason, apparently. There may be benefits for your heart, according to a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

One of the big reasons is that avocados contain monounsaturated fatty acids. These are so-called healthy fats that actually can lower LDL, or bad cholesterol, in the body.

The most abundant fat in the avocado is oleic acid. Oleic acid fights inflammation and also helps our body to use insulin — this helps lower blood sugar. The avocado also contains fiber and plant sterols, which are also helpful in maintaining that delicate balance of good and bad cholesterol.

According to the latest research, people who ate avocados twice per week had a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

