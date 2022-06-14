ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Medical Report: More than a trendy foodstuff, avocados may hold heart health benefits

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJNFW_0gA3y7HD00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — There is a lot of excitement about avocados these days — and for good reason, apparently. There may be benefits for your heart, according to a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

One of the big reasons is that avocados contain monounsaturated fatty acids. These are so-called healthy fats that actually can lower LDL, or bad cholesterol, in the body.

The most abundant fat in the avocado is oleic acid. Oleic acid fights inflammation and also helps our body to use insulin — this helps lower blood sugar. The avocado also contains fiber and plant sterols, which are also helpful in maintaining that delicate balance of good and bad cholesterol.

According to the latest research, people who ate avocados twice per week had a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Doctors, Scientists Gather In Philadelphia For Conference On Rare Disease That Causes Tumors To Grow On Nerve Tissue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An international group of doctors and scientists will be in Philadelphia this weekend. They’re gathering for a conference on a rare disease. Millions of families are anxiously waiting for advances and better treatments for this condition, including one in Montgomery County. “It can affect you in different ways,” 13-year-old Amaya Rottloff said. Amaya is talking about the genetic disorder she has, neurofibromatosis, that led to brain surgery. “It can affect your hearing, your sight, your walking ability,” she said. Amaya and her family know all about what’s commonly called NF, which causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue. “It’s had its ups and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CHOP Doctor, Team Develop Drug That’s Cured Children Of Often Deadly Neuroblastoma Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has funded research that has resulted in cures. There are children living today because of the foundation and amazing doctors and researchers. At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, one doctor and her team have developed a drug that has cured some children of an often deadly cancer — same cancer that Alex had. Philip Steigerwald has survived neuroblastoma because of a breakthrough drug developed at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “He should have died many years ago,” Dr. Mosse said. “Phillip is doing great, he is living a completely normal life.” Dr. Yael Mosse led the team at CHOP...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MedicalXpress

US government wants to hide hospital safety scores during COVID

The last time Medicare rated hospitals on surgical complications such as bed sores, collapsed lungs, bloodstream infections, and broken hips, four Philadelphia-area facilities scored worse than average. But under a new proposal from the agency, there's no way for the public to tell if these hospitals, and 145 others around...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
NBC Philadelphia

CHOP Falls in Rankings of Top Children's Hospitals After 3 Years as No. 2

After being ranked as the second-best pediatric hospital in the country for three consecutive years, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia fell to No. 4 in U.S. News and World Report's most recent rankings, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The nation's oldest pediatric hospital still holds the top spot in the Mid-Atlantic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks, Montgomery County Residents May Have Been Exposed To Dangerous Chemicals In Drinking Water

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — A local study is searching for 1,000 adults, and 300 children from Bucks and Montgomery Counties. They may have been exposed to dangerous chemicals in their drinking water. “I grew up right down the street, we drank well water our whole life,” PFAS study participant Renee Frugoli said. Frugoli is one of many Southampton residents who grew up unknowingly drinking well water contaminated with high levels of PFAS. “Streets of people that we went to school with had kids that had cancer. It touched almost everyone in this area, at least one family member,” she said. It’s a heartache that...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Health Benefits#Avocados#Fatty Acids#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Expansion Enables Supermarket Chain to Continue Taking Giant Competitive Steps

Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July. The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free

Earlier this year, Community College of Philadelphia announced the expansion of the Octavius Catto Scholarship⁠ — a pivotal anti-poverty initiative between the College and City of Philadelphia aimed at making college more accessible for every Philadelphia resident. Catto Scholars are full-time College students who receive last-dollar funding to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia Nursing Home to close in October

Philadelphia Nursing Home will close by the end of the year because of financial troubles, city officials said on Tuesday. For more than 20 years, the city has paid the nonprofit Fairmount Long Term Care to manage Philadelphia Nursing Home at 2100 W. Girard Ave. Many of the residents there...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy