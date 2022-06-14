Curry struggles from behind arch, Warriors find way to beat Celtics 104-94

The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 3 – 2 lead in the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics Monday night with a 104-94 victory, on a night when Stephen Curry struggled from long distance. The former two-time league MVP finished Game 5 with 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 8 assists, but struggled from 3-pt range shooting 0-9 on the night.

During his post-game remarks, Curry commented on his struggles in Game 5 by saying, “Uh, keep shooting, very simple, I’m not afraid to go 0-fer or whatever because I’m going to keep shooting.”

Andrew Wiggins, coming off of a stellar game 4 performance, stepped up again and lead the Warriors to the pivotal victory. Wiggins, a previous number one pick overall, never became the franchise player the Minnesota Timberwolves envisioned before being shipped to Golden State at 2020 mid-season trade deadline. Wiggins followed up his 17 point, 16 rebound game 4 performance with another double-double in Game 5 finishing with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The eight-year veteran reflected on his Game 5 performance by explaining “It’s something I dreamt about for sure, being in the league, and this is the ultimate stage, it doesn’t get bigger than this."

The NBA Finals resume Thursday June 16, 2022, back in Boston for Game 6, but the question is whether Golden State gains their fourth Finals Championship in eight seasons on the enemy court or whether the Finals will make one final West Coast swing for Game 7.