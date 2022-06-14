ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvatore Ferragamo reopens Palm Beach boutique following yearlong renovation project

By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
After a year-long renovation and expansion, Salvatore Ferragamo reopened its Worth Avenue boutique last month.

The Italian luxury goods company, which specializes in shoes, leather goods, Swiss-made timepieces, and ready-to-wear for men and women, debuted its newly remodeled 3,826-square-foot store at 200 Worth Ave. on May 6.

The multi-phase construction project, which began in June 2021, included a top-to-bottom renovation of the existing store and installation of a pop-up shop for the local high season, said Shannon O'Rourke, senior manager of Press & Celebrity Relations for Salvatore Ferragamo.

The store, on the southwest corner of Worth Avenue and South County Road, opened in December 1986.

It is one of 38 Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques in the United States, and seven in Florida. South Florida locations are Palm Beach Gardens, Aventura, Bal Harbour and Miami.

"The Worth Avenue renovation project was part of a larger real estate strategy to enhance Ferragamo’s retail presence in the southern Florida market," O'Rourke said.

The remodeled Palm Beach store celebrates the family’s fondness for the town and integrates the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation, according to the company.

The design features a juxtaposition of materials from travertine marble to walnut wood, highlighted by sculptural creations in colored ceramic.

The boutique features luxury collections of shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and other accessories for men and women, including eyewear, watches and fragrances under license.

"Ferragamo is one of the world’s leaders in the luxury industry, whose origins date back to 1927," O'Rourke said. "The unique, exclusive design, which has always distinguished Ferragamo’s products, is obtained by combining style, creativity and innovation with the quality and craftsmanship typical of Italian-made goods."

Ferragamo is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

For information, visit https://store.ferragamo.com/ or call 561-659-0602.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

