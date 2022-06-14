ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

'It is bittersweet, but we are retiring': After 15 years, Blackstone Grille set to close in Saint Johns

By Teresa Stepzinski, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUMLw_0gA3xzS300

A popular destination for dinner and celebrations for 15 years, Blackstone Grille will close permanently after Father's Day dinner service on June 19.

The modern American fusion restaurant at 112 Bartram Oaks Walk in Saint Johns opened in late 2007.

Chef Charles Wang, an award-winning chef with more than 30 years of experience, and his wife, Helen Chang, opened the restaurant in 2007 at 112 Bartram Oaks Walk in Saint Johns.

The couple announced the restaurant's planned closure on social media, noting they are retiring.

They couldn't be reached immediately for comment.

Olio, Willard's, E Street: In 2022, some longtime favorite Jacksonville restaurants have closed. Here's a list.

Popular Beaches restaurant closes: After 20 years, Atlantic Beach restaurant and wine bar Ocean 60 closes

Restaurant news: Flying Fish Taphouse set to take over former Millhouse Steakhouse near Jacksonville airport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMJou_0gA3xzS300

Blackstone Grill has focused on offering innovative interpretations of American cuisine plus the "best of flavors and tastes from a variety of cultures and influences" creating a taste best described as the Modern American Fusion.

Customers cite menu favorites ranging from grilled vegetable pasta to Filet Mignon Au Pouvre, rack of lamb, pan-seared Chilean sea bass and USDA prime Ribeye steak.

"Our menu has a medley of global flavors, our steaks are USDA prime cuts, I go down to the fish market for fresh catch, and I enjoy making unusual sauces to accompany our meals," Wang told the St. Augustine Record in April 2016 .

Following the social media post announcing the closure, Blackstone customers responded with an outpouring of well wishes for the couple. Many also shared fond memories of gathering at Blackstone Grille for family celebrations and other special occasions.

Rita Manning Williams, whose family has been eating at Blackstone Grille for years, said Wang would prepare a special dish for their daughter when she was a youngster.

More restaurant news:

Although not on the menu, Wang created stir-fried chicken in brown sauce with rice for her daughter, Williams said.

"Helen, You and Chef have been an important part of our lives since you opened. We have celebrated many events, spent time with family and friends and have always enjoyed fantastic food in a very welcoming environment," Williams posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"Thank you for serving the "Amanda Special" for our daughter from the beginning til the end. We will have fond memories forever [and we] wish you the very best in your retirement. You will be missed!! Tom and Rita."

Kristy Sadler Sterling posted that Blackstone Grille "has been our favorite local restaurant for many years."

"Helen you are always so kind and welcoming when we come in. We have celebrated many birthdays, anniversaries and dinners out with friends and family there. You guys will be missed by our community but we wish you the best of luck," Sterling posted.

The pending closing is the latest in several notable closings in the Jacksonville area this year, including Ocean 60 , Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar , Wing-It Jax , Olio , Willard's Bar-B-Q Junction and the German Schnitzel Haus .

Accolades over the years

In 2002, Wang earned first place honors at the 2002 TBS Superstation Dinner and a Movie — an invitation-only cooking competition held in New York City that included over 40 restaurants from across the nation.

In 1998, Wang earned first place as selected by both the judges and by The Peoples Choice at the Ciao Chow Past Cook-Off. An invitation-only cooking competition held in Houston, Texas, it included more than 30 restaurants from throughout the city of Houston.

Blackstone Grille also has been recognized by critics for its cuisine.

In 2010, Jacksonville Magazine's food issue named Blackstone Grille as one of the area's top five steak restaurants. A year earlier,  the magazine named it to the Top 25 list, the website showed.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 'It is bittersweet, but we are retiring': After 15 years, Blackstone Grille set to close in Saint Johns

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Raines and Ribault Alum Celebrate Milestone Reunions

This past weekend longtime neighborhood rivals Raines and Ribault High schools clebrated thier repsetive high school legacies with milestone reunions. The Raines class of 1972 and Ribault Class of 1976 held their 50th and 45th reunions respectively with classmates from Duval County and around the country. The Raines class of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Gourmet milkshakes bring everyone to “The Yard”

The Yard Milkshake Bar recently opened at the St. John’s Town Center. Even after a week of business, customers were still lined up out the door to try a specialty shake. Two local couples decided to bring the franchise to Jacksonville with the goal of making people smile. They first discovered The Yard in Alabama and have been in love with the idea since. The Yard was also featured on the hit show Shark Tank in 2019, and its popularity has skyrocketed ever since.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Jacksonville, FL
Restaurants
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Saint Johns, FL
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
pontevedrarecorder.com

Newcomers Alumnae changes name, installs new board of directors

At the June 1 Newcomers Alumnae monthly luncheon held at Marsh Landing Country Club, master of ceremonies Donna Berger introduced the newly inducted executive board of directors for the fiscal period 2022-24. Luncheon attendees enthusiastically welcomed the new executive board, which consists of Co-Presidents Clara Wittmann and Margie Hesser, Vice...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
wjct.org

Maple Street Biscuit Company resumes expansion

After pausing its expansion plans earlier this year, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. once again is opening new Maple Street Biscuit Company restaurants. “We’re focused on growing Maple Street, which just opened its 50th location and has continued to perform above our expectations,” CEO Sandra Cochran said in Cracker Barrel’s quarterly conference call June 7.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Touring Sally Dark Rides in Downtown Jacksonville

At Sally Dark Rides, they create experiences where millions of families laugh, play, and enjoy time together. their rides are defined by unparalleled storytelling, and the memories that stem from those stories. They value those guest experiences that turn into traditions - from one generation to the next- being shared with friends and family for decades to come.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sulzbacher leaving Downtown, moving to North Jacksonville

Sulzbacher is beginning the final phase of its move out of Downtown. Established in 1995 at 611 E. Adams St., the nonprofit provider of emergency and transitional services for homeless people is rezoning property near Walgreen Road and Interstate 95 in North Jacksonville. When the rezoning to planned unit development...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Wang
Person
Helen Chang
wjct.org

Here's help for homebuyers on Jacksonville's Northside

Two local community groups are offering up to $8,000 toward buying or building a house on Jacksonville's Northside, a program they hope will help families escape poverty. The Local Initiatives Support Corp. — or LISC — is partnering with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville to provide help with down payments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Southern Baptist changes reach to Jacksonville

The Southern Baptist Convention wrapped up its annual meeting this week in Anaheim, California, vowing major changes in the future. The country’s largest Protestant denomination has a strong presence in Northeast Florida. The Florida Baptist Convention is based in Jacksonville, and its North region is home to 460 churches.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Retirement#Cooking#Birthdays#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#American#Popular Beaches#Chilean#Usda
floridapolitics.com

Triumphant trio: No contest for Northeast Florida incumbents

No opponents qualified against Jennifer Bradley, Wyman Duggan or Cyndi Stevenson. The campaign season’s tight schedule cleared up Friday for a trio of Northeast Florida lawmakers who were re-elected without opposition. Sen. Jennifer Bradley drew no challenger for her district that includes Clay County and other areas throughout Northeast...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Best Small City In Florida

Small cities have become more appealing to both future residents and tourists seeking alternatives to expensive and bigger destinations. Thrillist decided to highlight 10 amazing cities that blend small-town charm and urban life, including one Florida spot. Fort Myers got a huge nod from writers for its wellspring of fun...
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Program helps Ponte Vedra man keep his memory sharp

Can your brain be rejuvenated even after early signs of dementia begin to appear? That would be a resounding “Yes!” from the students of Sage Brain Academy in St. Augustine. One of those students is W. Scott McLucas of Ponte Vedra, age 92, who began experiencing some memory...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wjct.org

River City Brewing property could be demolished

Demolition looms for the former River City Brewing Co. restaurant. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to take down the two-story building at 835 Museum Circle on the Downtown Southbank riverfront at a cost of $110,000. The permit shows ELEV8 will demolish 22,148 square feet of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Morgan & Morgan permit issued for Brooklyn move

The city issued a permit June 15 for the Morgan & Morgan law firm’s move from VyStar Tower at 76 S. Laura St. Downtown to 501 Riverside Ave. in Brooklyn. Opus Group Inc. is the contractor for the interior renovation of 42,650 square feet of space on the 11th and 12th floors at a job cost of $834,088.
BROOKLYN, NY
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant gets fine for violations

Pasta Market Italian Restaurant and Clam Bar in Orange Park received a fine of $1,600 from state restaurant inspectors last month. The restaurant, 1930 Kingsley Ave, has been inspected seven times by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation since last October. During a restaurant inspection on Oct. 22, the restaurant was cited for 29 violations, including seven considered high priority – the most severe violation.
ORANGE PARK, FL
floridarambler.com

Washington Oaks: Gardens plus unusual beach

Washington Oaks State Park has a split personality — there are two distinctly different reasons to visit this state park near St. Augustine. With a name like Washington Oaks Gardens, you expect formal gardens. And they are lovely — ancient spreading oak trees, a meandering waterway fed by a clear spring, plantings of roses and azaleas, a gazebo and numerous photo-worthy scenes.
FLORIDA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy