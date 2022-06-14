ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

All-First Coast 2022 high school boys tennis for Northeast Florida: Meet the team

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFu5a_0gA3xyZK00

FIRST TEAM

Joe El-Hajj

Sr., Bolles

Led Bulldogs to Region 2-2A championship; only one defeat in regular season.

Chase Healey

Jr., Christ's Church

Overall player of the year became Jacksonville's first back-to-back individual singles champion in 99 years.

Walker Jarvis

Sr., Episcopal

Finished 8-3 at No. 1 singles, with only regular season losses against All-First Coast first-team selections.

Andrew Kelley

Sr., Ponte Vedra

Led Sharks to historic team title in Class 3A; 10-2 in regular season at No. 1 singles.

Michael Rodriguez

Sr., Bartram Trail

District 2-4A champion qualified for the state tournament in both singles and doubles, reaching semifinal in latter.

Callum Searle

Sr., Ponte Vedra

Near-perfect in singles and doubles play this year, helping Sharks to state title.

SECOND TEAM

Aryan Gupta, Sr., Creekside

Jet Holmes, Sr., Stanton

Adam Logan, Sr., Ponte Vedra

Grant Price, So., Ponte Vedra

Ford Rachels, So., Episcopal

Camrin Wilcoxon, Sr., Columbia

THIRD TEAM

Henry Colwell, So., Fernandina Beach

Anik Desai, So., Bolles

Jackson Hazel, Jr., St. Augustine

Dhruv Pandya, Fr., Bolles

Quade Saldana, Sr., Ridgeview

Landon Williams, Sr., Bartram Trail

Honorable mention

Jackson Berzsenyi, Jr., Wolfson; Rohit Bongu, Jr., Creekside; Akhil Chedde, So., Stanton; Keanu El Hajjar, Fr., Providence; Max Pisani, Fr., Fernandina Beach; Caleb Shepler, Fr., Christ's Church; Aidan Stefanides, So., Episcopal; Milan Stevanovic, Jr., Atlantic Coast; Nipun Warusawithana, So., Creekside; Marshall Weeks, Jr., Providence; Michael Zhang, 8th, Bolles.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy