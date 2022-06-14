All-First Coast 2022 high school boys tennis for Northeast Florida: Meet the team
FIRST TEAM
Joe El-Hajj
Sr., Bolles
Led Bulldogs to Region 2-2A championship; only one defeat in regular season.
Chase Healey
Jr., Christ's Church
Overall player of the year became Jacksonville's first back-to-back individual singles champion in 99 years.
Walker Jarvis
Sr., Episcopal
Finished 8-3 at No. 1 singles, with only regular season losses against All-First Coast first-team selections.
Andrew Kelley
Sr., Ponte Vedra
Led Sharks to historic team title in Class 3A; 10-2 in regular season at No. 1 singles.
Michael Rodriguez
Sr., Bartram Trail
District 2-4A champion qualified for the state tournament in both singles and doubles, reaching semifinal in latter.
Callum Searle
Sr., Ponte Vedra
Near-perfect in singles and doubles play this year, helping Sharks to state title.
SECOND TEAM
Aryan Gupta, Sr., Creekside
Jet Holmes, Sr., Stanton
Adam Logan, Sr., Ponte Vedra
Grant Price, So., Ponte Vedra
Ford Rachels, So., Episcopal
Camrin Wilcoxon, Sr., Columbia
THIRD TEAM
Henry Colwell, So., Fernandina Beach
Anik Desai, So., Bolles
Jackson Hazel, Jr., St. Augustine
Dhruv Pandya, Fr., Bolles
Quade Saldana, Sr., Ridgeview
Landon Williams, Sr., Bartram Trail
Honorable mention
Jackson Berzsenyi, Jr., Wolfson; Rohit Bongu, Jr., Creekside; Akhil Chedde, So., Stanton; Keanu El Hajjar, Fr., Providence; Max Pisani, Fr., Fernandina Beach; Caleb Shepler, Fr., Christ's Church; Aidan Stefanides, So., Episcopal; Milan Stevanovic, Jr., Atlantic Coast; Nipun Warusawithana, So., Creekside; Marshall Weeks, Jr., Providence; Michael Zhang, 8th, Bolles.
Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.
Comments / 0