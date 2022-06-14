All-First Coast 2022 high school boys tennis for Northeast Florida: Meet the team

FIRST TEAM

Joe El-Hajj

Sr., Bolles

Led Bulldogs to Region 2-2A championship; only one defeat in regular season.

Chase Healey

Jr., Christ's Church

Overall player of the year became Jacksonville's first back-to-back individual singles champion in 99 years.

Walker Jarvis

Sr., Episcopal

Finished 8-3 at No. 1 singles, with only regular season losses against All-First Coast first-team selections.

Andrew Kelley

Sr., Ponte Vedra

Led Sharks to historic team title in Class 3A; 10-2 in regular season at No. 1 singles.

Michael Rodriguez

Sr., Bartram Trail

District 2-4A champion qualified for the state tournament in both singles and doubles, reaching semifinal in latter.

Callum Searle

Sr., Ponte Vedra

Near-perfect in singles and doubles play this year, helping Sharks to state title.

SECOND TEAM

Aryan Gupta, Sr., Creekside

Jet Holmes, Sr., Stanton

Adam Logan, Sr., Ponte Vedra

Grant Price, So., Ponte Vedra

Ford Rachels, So., Episcopal

Camrin Wilcoxon, Sr., Columbia

THIRD TEAM

Henry Colwell, So., Fernandina Beach

Anik Desai, So., Bolles

Jackson Hazel, Jr., St. Augustine

Dhruv Pandya, Fr., Bolles

Quade Saldana, Sr., Ridgeview

Landon Williams, Sr., Bartram Trail

Honorable mention

Jackson Berzsenyi, Jr., Wolfson; Rohit Bongu, Jr., Creekside; Akhil Chedde, So., Stanton; Keanu El Hajjar, Fr., Providence; Max Pisani, Fr., Fernandina Beach; Caleb Shepler, Fr., Christ's Church; Aidan Stefanides, So., Episcopal; Milan Stevanovic, Jr., Atlantic Coast; Nipun Warusawithana, So., Creekside; Marshall Weeks, Jr., Providence; Michael Zhang, 8th, Bolles.

