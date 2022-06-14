ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In a bicentennial year for Jacksonville, here's a historical look at a bustling downtown

By Matt Soergel, Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
Jacksonville's downtown has its share of gleaming skyscrapers and a sense that maybe, just perhaps, it might finally be getting a little momentum going.

A recent bit of good news is the renovation of the 100-year-old building on North Julia Street that once was home to the Ambassador Hotel. It's going to become a 100-room boutique hotel.

Vintage photos: Dining, shopping in downtown Jacksonville's heyday

But it's still a little bittersweet to see, in this bicentennial year for Jacksonville, the old images of when downtown really bustled: the streetcars, the massive tourist hotels, the theaters, the well-dressed crowds — crowds! — of residents and visitors going about their day in downtown.

Growth in Jacksonville: Numerous developments, projects in the works, from downtown to suburbs

So here's a look, going back more than 100 years, at some images of old downtown Jacksonville, before the glass skyscrapers, in the time of the crowds.

An historic undertaking: Moving crew transports Jacksonville fire station museum inch by inch

Teardowns: After Berkman demolition, more high-profile Jacksonville buildings to come down this year

Vintage Times-Union:New downtown project would be named after architect Taylor Hardwick

Near downtown: New concert venue coming to Jacksonville's Rail Yard District in 2023

Laura Street Trio redevelopment: It may get help from unlikely partner

'Magnificent' Hotel Windsor: It played central role in Jacksonville's heyday as a tourist destination

