Who's at The Country Club? A rundown of the First Coast, Golden Isles players in the U.S. Open

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
The First Coast and Georgia’s Golden Isles will be represented by nine players in this week’s U.S. Open, which begins on Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Their Open experience ranges from Jim Furyk of Jacksonville, who will be making his 26th start, to Andrew Novak of St. Simons Island, Ga., who is making his first.

While multiple area residents have won the other three major championships, the U.S. Open has proven the most elusive title to bring home. Only Furyk, in 2003 at Olympia Fields, has captured an Open.

Here’s the list of hopefuls, with their U.S. Open experience, best finish and eligibility requirement met to qualify for the U.S. Open, listed in order of priority:

Jonas Blixt, Ponte Vedra Beach

Past Opens: 1 (missed the cut in 2014).

Eligibility: Sectional qualifier.

Harris English, St. Simons Island

Past Opens: 6 (third in 2021).

Eligibility: Top-10 last year, 2021 Tour Championship field, top-60 world golf ranking.

Jim Furyk, Jacksonville

Past Opens: 25 (won in 2003).

Eligibility: Winner 2021 U.S. Senior Open.

Lanto Griffin, Ponte Vedra Beach

Past Opens: 3 (tied for 35th in 2021).

Eligibility: Sectional qualifier.

Brian Harman, St. Simons Island

Past Opens: 6 (tied for second in 2017).

Eligibility: Top-60 world golf ranking.

Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach

Past Opens: 9 (tied for fourth in 2013).

Eligibility: Won 2021 BMW PGA Championship, 2021 Tour Championship field, top-60 world golf ranking.

David Lingmerth, Ponte Vedra Beach

Past Opens: 3 (second in 2016).

Eligibility: Sectional qualifier.

Andrew Novak, St. Simons Island

Past Opens: First appearance.

Eligibility: Sectional qualifier.

Cameron Smith, Ponte Vedra Beach

Past Opens: 6 (tied for fourth in 2015).

Eligibility: Won 2022 Players Championship, 2021 Tour Championship field, top-60 world golf ranking.

