Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess approves purchase of city property for homeless shelter; what comes next

By Saba Ali, Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago

Dutchess County is purchasing the property at 26 Oakley St. to be used as an emergency homeless shelter, even as it explores the possibility of locating it at an alternate site.

Following a contentious stretch of months in which some Democrats and city of Poughkeepsie leaders objected to placing the shelter in one of the city's most impoverished areas, the Republican-majority Legislature approved the plan by a 16-8 vote Monday, with one Legislator absent.

"No one has presented another location or another idea on how to solve this problem," said John Metzger, R-East Fishkill, as to why he supported the project.

The facility would include up to 120 beds, community space and indoor and outdoor recreational space, according to an environmental assessment form.

The shelter will be modeled after one in Bergen County, New Jersey, which has wraparound services offering nutritional, medical, educational, employment and housing assistance.

The county is using $3.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the project; $2.1 million for the facility and $1 million for professional services, according to the resolution approved Monday.

However, the county is in discussions with Hudson River Housing to use property at 28 Snow Terrace for the shelter instead, and using the 26 Oakley St. property in the city's Fifth Ward as housing for those further along the process of transitioning out of homelessness.

It's an alternative plan both county Deputy Commissioner for Housing Anne Saylor and Hudson River Housing's Elizabeth Druback Celaya said is rife with "challenges," but also has "benefits."

"For such a location transfer to be even a possibility, we need to move forward purchase 26 Oakley St.," Saylor said.

Next steps include closing on the property at 26 Oakley St., executing a contract with the architect and construction manager and beginning the building and grounds design. The county will also send out a request for proposal for a facility operator, and work with existing building tenants to relocate.

"Closing on the property is the next step and that would happen concurrently with assessment of the Snow Terrace option," said Colleen Pillus, a spokesperson for the county. They are working through "potential issues" regarding the 28 Snow Terrace property and should have a "preliminary assessment" prior to building and design.

Argument around shelter

While most agree Dutchess' homeless are in need of such a facility, residents and elected officials in the city have opposed placing it in the Fifth Ward, in a neighborhood already struggling with crime, drugs and gun violence.

The jail is also located in the Fifth Ward, and opening the temporary homeless PODS there only exacerbated the situation, with homeowners stating they had to deal with homeless individuals on their porches and in the parks where their children played.

Some who have experienced homelessness but are now on a brighter path voiced their support for the shelter Monday, saying placing it close to existing support services in the city would aid in their progress.

"I believe that 26 Oakley is a good place to put the shelter because being that my time at Hillcrest (located at Snow Terrace), it was very isolated. It's not really accessible to anything," said Marc Rodriquez, who lives at the PODS. "In the winter, it's even more isolated because there are no sidewalks to get to anything that is accessible."

Others pointed to a negative impact on the city made by those who have not been able to transition out of homelessness.

"Our success stories are (at this meeting), but none of our failures, and those failures are driving all the businesses to Eastdale and eventually will go to Bellefield and they're all going right now to Hudson River Heritage, which used to be our psychiatric center," said Doug Nobiletti, a Main Street business owner.

The Legislature's Democrat minority, city officials and community members have also continued to lament being brought into discussions late in the process. Plans to locate create a shelter have been ongoing for much of the last two years, though the city of Poughkeepsie government was only brought into the conversation a few months ago, after a decision to locate it at 26 Oakley St. was already made.

The Legislature delayed the vote approving the site for a month, in part, to give city community members time to suggest another location.

"The lack of transparency and honesty at play when real lives and vulnerable communities are at stake is shocking and abhorrent. This is bad government,” said Minority Leader Yvette Valdés Smith, who represents Fishkill and Beacon.

The county said it initiated conversations with those who are homeless and living in the shelter regarding their needs for this project, however no mention was made of any outreach to the community around the location during the selection process.

What was passed

In addition to authorizing the purchase of the site, Legislators approved the environmental review that stated the project would not have a negative social or environmental impact in on the residential neighborhood in which it would be located.

Legislators also improved the creation of a committee that would help mitigate the impact by allowing for a process to address residents' concerns.

Randy Johnson, who has crossed party lines to vote in the past and who has been a vocal proponent against low-income in the city, was the only Democrat to vote to approve the project Monday.

"The city has always been a dumping ground for the state and the county," Johnson said during the board meeting.

He told the Journal he voted yes so that he would be included in county conversations regarding the shelter going forward. If he didn't support the resolution there was a chance "they wouldn't listen to me," Johnson added.

"I probably would be (at the table), but I wouldn't get anything done. There wouldn't be funding and the other stuff. They wouldn't listen to me," he said.

Less than half of the legislators who voted in support of the project offered any comments during the meeting or past meetings on the project.

Saylor said the county is in talks with the city about a safety unit made up of police and social workers who would work outside the building. The unit would only be staffed during the day, because the county believes homeless people will stay within the facility during the night. The county would reimburse the city for costs related to the unit.

"We will do what we need to do to make sure this neighborhood is safe," Saylor said.

The county has also admitted that the PODs were poorly set up to contain the homelessness they are now seeing, which resulted in negative consequences for the surrounding neighborhoods.

The New Jersey shelter on which the Dutchess plan is modeled has said it had succeeded in ending chronic homelessness, though they are now struggling to find available housing for individuals like so many other municipalities.

"I think that model is really important and then you layer on top of that, the community safety unit, which will have potentially officers and social workers, that can really help mitigate the things that we're having at the PODs," Saylor said.

The alternative location

An emergency shelter program, known as Webster House, was located at 28 Snow Terrace 40 years. The property is on the northern border of the town of Poughkeepsie, just north of Dutchess Community College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czSH1_0gA3xu2Q00

Because of the pandemic, and the need for more space, the county moved the shelter to a temporary location at the jail. Those PODS will close down next year, which is why the county is seeking a new location.

"Delaying closing the PODS would delay completion of the Dutchess County Justice & Transition Center and add expense to the project," stated Colleen Pillus, a spokesperson for the county.

Using the property at 28 Snow Terrace would not be as easy as just "swapping" buildings, county officials have said.

"As noted, there are a lot of challenges to making a complex transfer like this a reality, but we will pursue the conversation with Hudson River Housing and see what is possible within the time constraints," Saylor stated.

New York state's approval would be needed to transfer the lease of the building from Hudson River Housing to the county. Hudson River Housing would also have to get approval from state and federal funders to relocate its program. The buildings would also require renovations to "have the layouts needed for the respective programs."

"That said, there are benefits, chief among them addressing some of the community concerns that have been voiced regarding the siting of a permanent shelter on Oakley Street," said Druback Celaya, director of strategic initiatives at Hudson River Housing.

Saba Ali: Sali1@poughkeepsiejournal.com: 845-451-4518: @MsSabaAli.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Dutchess approves purchase of city property for homeless shelter; what comes next

Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

