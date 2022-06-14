ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Amid changing times, McDonald/Crusie races in Wappingers a reminder of simple tradition

By Pete Colaizzo
Approaching the gazebo at Mesier Park in the Village of Wappingers Falls, it appeared as if time had been frozen, or more accurately, that time reversed itself by a bunch of years.

It was a beautiful Saturday morning earlier this month and I wanted to check in on the proceedings, the Joseph McDonald/Bill Crusie Memorial Races — a staple of the old and venerable Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club. As I approached the race headquarters, there was a tall and slim man wearing a baseball-style cap and a sweatshirt, both emblazoned with the race name and logos and the words “race director.”

This was Mark Sanfilippo, the race director, who greeted me — who greets nearly everyone at the race — with direct eye contact, a warm smile and a very firm handshake. Just like his dad, the late and great Pete Sanfilippo. Exactly like his dad, actually. He’s doing exactly what his dad would want him to do, and that is this: Carrying on the fine tradition of a fine road race.

The race is named in honor of two Wappinger servicemen who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country, losing their lives in the Vietnam War. Back in its heyday, this race drew big-time runners from the area and beyond, and had large fields of runners.

But alas, with so many choices out there for the modern runner, the allure of a standard 10km (in honor of McDonald) or 5km (in honor of Crusie) is not as great as it used to be. And so, there were only about 100 finishers in total, among those two races and the children’s race. Of note, Mark Rizik won both overall titles and his wife, Anastasia, was first in the 5km and a close second in the 10km.

But this race is more than a bunch of names and finishing times, organized and reported beautifully and quickly by Christopher Regan of Mid-Hudson Timing. It’s about carrying on tradition. It’s about remembering the sacrifice of those for whom the races are named. And it’s about remembering the race’s founding father, Pete Sanfilippo, whose memorial stands at the corner of Mesier Park, right where the runners finish.

Other MHRRC news

► At the conclusion of the McDonald/Crusie races, there was a nice club barbecue for all runners and their families — another fine tradition carried over from Pete Sanfilippo and carried on by Mark Sanfilippo. A nice touch.

► The Summer Twilight Track Series is coming up on the first four Fridays of July at Arlington High School, starting on July 1. This series dates back 50 years and actually predates the club itself! Family entry fee is $20 for the series, a true bargain. There are races for children and adults. For more information and registration, go to runsignup.com/Race/NY/Lagrangeville/2022MHRRCSummerTwilightTrackSeries

► The Dutchess County Classic, the MHRRC’s signature event, is about three months away and plans are already underway for this year’s race, according to MHRRC president and Classic race director Tom Storey. As noted in earlier columns, there are several changes for 2022: The marathon distance has been eliminated but the 10km distance has been added; and the popular 5km race will be point-to-point, starting on the Highland side of the Walkway Over the Hudson and finishing at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie.

The kids’ classic race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 (a day before the adult races), a significant change that has met with mixed reviews. “My motivation for this is for the kids and to try to put more focus and attention on them without the distraction of three other races following immediately,’’ Storey wrote in an email about the Classic preparations.

While there are pros and cons to this shift, the glass-half-full approach is always more desirable. Let the kids literally have their day in the sun. This also decreases the chaos of Sunday, Sept. 18 — the actual Classic race day. With a little planning, this change could go a long way toward enhancing the experience for all runners.

Speaking of planning: Classic runners are encouraged — even incentivized — to register early. Entry fees increase with each month, the first bump in entry fee being on July 1.

“The price increase is only an encouragement to runners to register beforehand to help reduce the difficulty in having many runners register right before the race,’’ Storey said. “I emphasize to you that this is really not about dollars but reflects the fact that it is impossible to plan for a big event if you don't know how many people are going to attend. We want this to be a big event — we the room and the capacity for a couple thousand runners.’’

Storey also noted, accurately, that unlike other big-time races, the graduated price increases in entry fee is not a “money grab.” He noted that the MHRRC is “all about the love of running.” The club has had a longtime scholarship named in honor of club founder Ed Erichson.

In the past, any profits have been donated to worthy causes. “We have a committee in the club formed to help decide what to do with these excess funds,’’ Storey said. “We haven't decided anything yet but we have agreed that, one, It should be related to the sport; two, it should be used locally.’’

In the meantime, for more information the Classic and/or to register for any of the races, go to dutchesscountyclassic.org .

Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club member Pete Colaizzo, the track coach at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, writes on running every week. He can be reached at runhed246@hotmail.com. For more club information, go to www.mhrrc.org

