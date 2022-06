Waiting is hard for young children who spent infancy being picked up, fed, and entertained. But it’s also inevitable. Around toddlerhood — really, as soon as they can understand — kids are asked for something altogether new: patience. This is tough for kids, but also important. Teaching little kids how to wait isn’t just instilling this virtue of patience in them; it shapes the kind of adults they’ll become.

