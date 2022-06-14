ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Severe weather over Tuesday morning, heat builds for high in 90s

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second wave of thunderstorms moved past Toledo...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

First Alert Weather Day Issued Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday could bring the 1st day above 98-degrees since July 17th, 2012. A record high is expected (daily record: 96F, set in 1994). It may also end up being the first and only 100-degree day recorded in Toledo outside of the summer season, with records going back to 1871.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toledo, OH
fox2detroit.com

Michigan severe weather: 75 mph winds, hail, and tornado potential may strike region Monday night

(FOX 2) - There is a legitimate chance that we could be seeing some severe weather today in Southeast Michigan, and if it travels in our direction you'll need to be prepared. A weather system called a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS for short) is expected to gain strength over the next six hours and could impact some locations after 8 p.m. Monday evening.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 80 mph winds, a tornado, 2-inch hail

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for much of southwest and south-central Lower Michigan. Here are the counties in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch does not officially cover Kent County and Grand Rapids. It also doesn’t cover Ann Arbor and Detroit. Here...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
wlen.com

Did Someone Turn up the Outdoor Thermostat?

Lansing, MI – Lenawee County is under an excessive heat warning today until 8am Thursday, with heat index values reaching triple digits. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging Michigan residents to take steps to protect themselves from risks related to hot weather. When it is...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
cleveland19.com

FirstEnergy crews work to restore power in Northeast Ohio after storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy crews were working on restoring power for Northeast Ohio residents Tuesday after storms rolled through our area. As of Tuesday afternoon, Richland County had the highest number of customers affected, with more than 15,000 without power. In Ashland County, more than 6,000 customers were without...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
13abc.com

The dangers of traveling on a scorching hot day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the temperature reaching over 100 degrees recently, doctors are advising people to stay indoors in the air conditioning. But if you have to venture outside, make sure you are not keeping yourself, young kids, or animals inside hot cars or there could be deadly consequences.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

New fireworks law takes effect July 1

First Alert Meteorologist Dan Smith provides an update as temperature approach record highs in Toledo. Scorching heat with highs at or near 100F today, and not feeling much cooler Thursday! Dan Smith has the latest.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

83 and 93-year-old robbed Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Carol Zomkowski, 83, and Daniel Wozniak, 93, were pulling into their driveway in the 3000 block of Elm Street in north Toledo when two men pointed guns at them and demanded money. The older couple handed over money and the two men fled on foot. Both...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy