ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermontville, NY

A scenic ride on Vermontville’s Norman Ridge

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gj9q2_0gA3wdkA00
Esther and Whiteface, with its summit in the clouds, from Norman Ridge in Vermontville. Photo by Tim Rowland

Plenty of options for road biking along the backside of Whiteface

Art galleries are acknowledged sources of home decor, but they are underappreciated as sources for outdoor-adventure ideas. When you think about it though, it only makes sense that local artists are going to know all the area’s best vistas.

The classic Norman Ridge ride, if you could call it that, originates in Saranac Lake and spends much of its 34-mile run on the pleasant enough, but heavily traveled, Route 3. But Norman Ridge also pairs nicely with a ride along River Road from Franklin Falls Pond north of Wilmington into the hamlet of Bloomingdale, a reach that is prettier and far less-traveled.

There are multiple options to lengthen or shorten this route and treat it either as a loop or a modified out-and-back, which you will be able to easily discern by eyeballing a map.

And for you bicycling monsters out there, there is one more compelling option. There is a certain type of cycling, of which I am quite incapable, that relies on epic physical challenges and demonstrations of superhuman strength. If that’s you, you could park at the Visitor Center at Wilmington and take the Whiteface Memorial Highway up and over the pass that separates the Whiteface and Stephenson mountain ranges.

But if you want to save that torment for another day, simply drive up the highway from the Four Corners at Wilmington and follow the signs to Bloomingdale. In about nine miles you will come to the dam at Franklin Falls Road, where there is a small public parking spot on the lakeshore.

The view up Franklin Falls Pond is worth the trip in itself, and so it was with a whistle on my lips and a song in my heart that I straddled my bike — and rode off into the teeth of a zillion-mile-an-hour headwind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DB986_0gA3wdkA00
Franklin Falls Pond. Photo by Tim Rowland

The forest mitigated the breeze somewhat, as the backroad entered a coniferous cathedral, carpeted with ferns and white bunchberry flowers. The lake — a wide spot in the Saranac River, really — peeks through here and there, watched over by dramatic mountain ridges.

About three miles in, if you’re into hidden secrets, there is a two-car lot on the left that’s nestled back in the woods and easy to miss. From there, an improved trail leads down to a lovely point on a channel where river transitions into pond. It’s a great spot for lunch, and the bass fishing is pretty good there, too.

From this little lot onward, the Saranac becomes more river-like, and flows past some quintessential Adirondack wetlands where conical balsams pierce the sky like evergreen lances rising proudly above the freshly vanquished alder undergrowth (there will be no extra charge for that spot of poetic imagery. You’re welcome).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Our17_0gA3wdkA00
Saranac River from River Road. Tim Rowland photo

At six miles you arrive at Bloomingdale, where you will take a right on Route 3 and begin a long but not terribly taxing pull up the hill toward Vermontville. Norman Ridge Road appears on the right after another three miles. Being a ridge, it’s a bit of a climb, but not a serious one, to get to the top, where you will be ever-so-rewarded by a magical farmland plateau, with meadows studded with lavender lupins and chattering bobolinks.

Norman Ridge Farmstead has a self service stand if you wish to stash some agricultural product in your pack. The farming tradition is rich on these lands, which have transitioned from potatoes and other truck crops to lush green pastures supporting grass-fed Angus beef.

The main attraction, of course, is the brilliant constellation of mountains, Whiteface, to be sure, but also Catamount and Morgan to the left, the McKenzie Mountain Wilderness to the right, and distant High Peaks to the south.

The road down the back side of the ridge is currently gravel (the front side was freshly paved), but if your tires weren’t made for such abuse, the stretch is not so long that it couldn’t be walked.

If you want to treat this ride as a loop, turn left at the bottom of the hill on Fletcher Farm Road, then right on Franklin Falls Road to put you back at your starting point.

I decided to turn right and ride back to Route 3, since I wanted another leisurely dose of the incredibly scenic River Road. Also, by this time, a chocolate milkshake was becoming necessary, so a short detour (staying on Route 3) brought me to Teddy’s ice cream stand in Bloomingdale.

The remainder of the ride was gloriously wind-aided, and I sailed along past river and pond to conclude the outing, including a multiplicity of stops, in under three hours. It’s a ride with a lot to recommend it — relatively easy pedaling, sparse traffic, flexible as to distance and above all, pretty as a painting.

Key stats

  • Destination: Norman Ridge, from Franklin Falls Pond
  • Distance: 22 miles (including small detour for chocolate milkshake)
  • Elevation gain: 545 feet

Recreation news and information

Sign up for the “Backcountry Journal” newsletter, delivering trip ideas, info and more to your inbox every Thursday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Adirondack Explorer

Mapping summer temperatures across the Adirondacks

Shifting baseline makes it difficult to grasp “normal”. Once fish were so plentiful in American waters that Indigenous populations simply placed baskets in the rivers as a means to catch enough to sustain their kin, according to The River of Life: Sustainable Practices of Native Americans and Indigenous Peoples.
WCAX

Air Canada flight gets diverted to Burlington

Autopsy confirms Woodstock suspect dies from gunshot wound to the head, suicide. Autopsy confirms Woodstock suspect dies from gunshot wound to the head, suicide. South Burlington Schools add trailers to keep up with enrollment. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Burlington Schools add trailers to keep up with enrollment. Super Senior:...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

North Country orchard remembers Grandpa Bob Rulfs

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died. The Rulfs Orchard Facebook page says Grandpa Bob Rulfs was a true legend. The orchard says as a little boy, he dreamed of having a farm but was told he may not be able to do that because of allergies. Nevertheless, he got a degree in animal husbandry and bought some cows.
PERU, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saranac Lake, NY
Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, NY
Wilmington, NY
Lifestyle
City
Bloomingdale, NY
City
Saranac Lake, NY
City
Vermontville, NY
wwnytv.com

Emergency crews called to rescue kayakers during storm

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Officials in St. Lawrence County say emergency crews are heading to the Colton area because of reports that 2 kayakers need to be rescued. It’s so busy in the county, that 7 News simply can’t get more information. The reports about the kayakers...
COLTON, NY
mynbc5.com

Expanded Amtrak service coming to northwestern Vermont

BARRE, Vt. — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is expanding passenger rail service to Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury next month, as the agency looks to provide high-speed passenger rail to more areas of northwestern Vermont. Beginning July 29, The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express will begin offering daily service from...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Popular Wake Robin Tag Sale Returns After Three-Year Hiatus

At 8:59 a.m. on Saturday, Jim Wick opened the door of the community parking garage at Wake Robin, a high-end, hilltop retirement community in Shelburne. The first shopper had arrived at 6:30 a.m. By 6:45, a line had begun to form. Now cars were parked bumper-to-bumper along the road leading to the residences, and hundreds of masked customers were flooding in, on the lookout for cut-rate treasures. They quickly transformed the cavernous space into a bustling marketplace.
SHELBURNE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Biking#Ridge Road#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Bicycling#Mile Run#Ride Along#Whiteface Art
WCAX

Crews battle house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews responded to a fire in Burlington’s South End late Tuesday night. Officials say it happened at a home on Ledge Road. There were no immediate details on what caused the blaze or whether there were any injuries.
BURLINGTON, VT
wwnytv.com

Suspicious fire destroys playground in Norfolk

TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A fire that destroyed a St. Lawrence County playground is suspicious, according to the Norfolk Police Department. The playground is located in the hamlet of Raymondville off Route 56 in the town of Norfolk. It features a wooden ship, which police said caught...
NORFOLK, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh cyclist airlifted and paralyzed

PLATTSBURGH | What started as a scenic midday bicycle ride recently ended in tragedy and the community is now rallying behind a Plattsburgh family as they face a long and difficult road to recovery. Matthew A. Burgin, 53, was cycling on Pellerin Road at about 1 p.m. June 8 when...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
northcountrynow.com

Massena man sinks hole-in-one

Scott Hartigan of Massena sank his first ever hole-in-one on Sunday, June 12 with his 7 iron at Raquette River Golf & Country Club in Raymondville. Jamie Barkley, Terry French, John Rodgers and Mike Gollinger witnessed the feat. The hole in one shot was made on hole #7 which is a par 3 at 184 yards. Photo submitted by Stephanie Fiacco of Raquette River Golf & Country Club.
MASSENA, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Weather: All eyes on strong storms Thursday Afternoon

An incredible view of the moon rising right over the “hump” of Camel’s Hump! Just past full, the Strawberry moon is shining bright thanks to some clearing overhead. We have quiet weather overnight, but that certainly changes for Thursday. Here is how Thursday times out:. We start...
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Erie; Franklin; Genesee; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Niagara; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Wyoming; Yates TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE ERIE FRANKLIN GENESEE HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE NIAGARA ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE WYOMING YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
vermontbiz.com

Air service grows at BTV with expanded routes and new airline Sun Country

NEW NON-STOP FLIGHTS TO MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MSP) FROM BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (BTV) AND STRONG AIR SERVICE UPGAGED MAINLINE SERVICE. Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Burlington International Airport (BTV) welcomed seasonal service to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) on Sun Country Airlines. The inaugural flight will land in BTV from MSP at 9:56 a.m. EST and will depart for the Twin Cities at 10:50 a.m. EST.
BURLINGTON, VT
informnny.com

Potsdam woman wanted for forgery

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Potsdam Police Department is searching for 33-year-old Emily C. Oakes. According to Police, Oakes is a fugitive and is wanted for the Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree. A warrant for Oakes’ arrest was issued by the Potsdam Town Court on...
POTSDAM, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont teacher retires after 42 years at the same school

ESSEX, Vt. — After 42 years, Peter Gustafson is ready to retire. “I will miss it a lot. I really will. I’ll miss the daily routine and coaching as well," Gustafson said. He arrived at Albert D. Lawton Middle School in 1980 and estimates that he’s taught more than 5,000 students and coached more than 3,100 runners. He started the school's cross country team when he arrived.
ESSEX, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

693
Followers
734
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy