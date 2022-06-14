ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne shoreline panel urges end to moratorium on private docks, piers

By Paul Gately
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

BOURNE — Efforts to lift a two-decade moratorium on private dock and pier construction projects in town took a step forward Thursday night, when the Shore and Harbor Committee unanimously recommended an amended set of Bourne wetlands regulations.

The recommendation will be considered by the Conservation Commission , which is expected to review the three-page revised requirements for docks and piers and may schedule a joint follow-up session with members of the Shore and Harbor Committee.

The report comes two decades after a suspension on hearings for dock construction requests at the Conservation Commission. The moratorium across that stretch has been steadfastly, if not unanimously, supported by members charged with protecting wetland resources in the town with the Cape’s longest shoreline.

The dock and pier moratorium may still stand

In the end, the dock moratorium may still stand, Shore and Harbor Committee Chairman Rich Libin suggested.

“Nothing in this document we’re sending to the commission at their request is etched in concrete in any way,” he said. “This is a recommendation. They asked us to weigh in so that the public could also weigh in. They don’t have to accept this.”

Shore and Harbor Committee members doubt there will be significant shoreline changes if the moratorium ends. There are sections where dock construction would be difficult, they said, mentioning Squeteague Harbor, the southside of Scraggy Neck and along Wings Neck.

Committee members also said outhaul owners might quickly apply for dock permits; something that would significantly improve property values.

Last month: Bourne dock and pier moratorium could be lifted

Dock and piers review started during the winter when Boston attorney Jamy Madeja of Buchanan & Associates and town residents approached the Conservation Commission to determine if members would consider lifting the moratorium.

Commissioners said the Shore and Harbor Committee should review wetlands regulations and provide recommendations for any change related to docks. That line-by-line effort started last October. It continued this spring with comments from Madeja, a lawyer with marine trades and boating interest expertise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yR39R_0gA3wUkV00

Shore and Harbor Committee members concede there can be environmental effects from small residential docks as well as from “the absence of such in-water structures."

"Specifically, without a small residential dock to access deeper water, there may also be repeated disturbance of the resources caused by persons walking or swimming or dragging small craft, including kayaks and dinghies and traversing the wetland resource areas and disturbing the water quality with sedimentation in attempts to reach deeper water.”

Ah-choo!: Climate change causing longer pollen seasons and aggravating people's allergies

The Conservation Commission, meanwhile, has cited the complete destruction of permanent year-round docks left in the water in all kinds of weather, notably during shifting pack ice at Lewis Point in Buzzards Bay and Red Brook Harbor at Cataumet.

Shore and Harbor Committee members say amended regulations allowing for docks, some of which will have to be longer than normal to reach sufficiently deep water, will provide public environmental benefit that reduce the risk to protected resource areas.

Harbormaster Chris Southwood and the committee agree on one central point: any dock permit requests at the local level must involve professional engineering certification on the documents.

A permit request that gets local approval also faces scrutiny by the Army Corps of Engineers, the state Division of Marine Fisheries, the Mass. Natural Heritage Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Bourne shoreline panel urges end to moratorium on private docks, piers

