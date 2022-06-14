ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Musicians Showcase Their Talents To Feed The Hungry

By Robert Kennedy
WNCY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Local musicians in downtown Appleton are once again able to showcase their talents for an entire week. The 10th annual Street Music Week hosted by Heid Music returned to the area and kicked off Monday. The annual celebration brings all musicians together, some with...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCY

Listening Sessions Set for New Brown County Library Branch

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Public Library is holding meetings to gather input on what the expanded branch on Green Bay’s east side should offer. The listening sessions will give people the chance to see preliminary plans of the new library, give feedback on outdoor and indoor spaces and amenities, and have questions answered.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Anchors Away! Cruise Ship Docks in Downtown Green Bay for First Time

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – It has been years in the making, but a Great Lakes cruise ship has officially arrived in Green Bay. The nearly 290-foot Ocean Navigator turned the final corner toward Leicht Park as the sun rose behind it just before 7am Thursday morning. It’s the twelfth day of the cruise ship’s current journey.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Whitetail Valley Dairy brings Waupaca County back to the farm

Waupaca County will be celebrating June Dairy Month with the Dairy Agstavaganza on June 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.! This will be held at the Whitetail Valley Dairy in Waupaca. Owner Ruth Trinrud shared details about the event, farm, life advice and more!. EVENT DETAILS:. The Dairy...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Busy Time For Utility Crews

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin Public Service says about 60,000 customers have been affected by Wednesday’s storms. The Green Bay, Stevens Point and Wausaukee areas were among those hardest hit by the storms. Crews say they’ve received more than 800 reports of downed trees, downed power lines...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Appleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Appleton, WI
Society
Appleton, WI
Entertainment
WNCY

Valley Transit Encourages People to ‘Dump the Pump’

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Friday, Valley Transit recognized Dump the Pump Day in Appleton. Dump the Pump Day is an initiative led by the American Public Transportation Association. It’s to encourage people to ride public transportation instead of driving personal vehicles. The goal of Friday’s event was to...
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

Trial in Green Bay Homicide On Track to Start Next Month

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After being delayed once because all of the evidence wasn’t gathered, the July 18 trial for the suspect in a drug debt murder is ready to go on as planned, attorneys said in court Friday. Pedro Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Another Man Arrested in Connection with Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Another arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on the city’s east side. Deshaun Clark, 21, was booked into the jail on two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Green Bay Police Capt. Ben Allen confirmed to FOX 11 the arrest...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Music Week#Street Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Fox 11
WNCY

Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Appleton Church Standoff

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man who allegedly fired shots in the air and held police at bay at a church in Appleton was ordered Friday to stand trial on recklessly endangering safety and other counts. No arraignment date was immediately set for James Cooper. According to the criminal...
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Seymour

SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – National Weather Service says a tornado hit Seymour Wednesday night. An NWS storm survey team confirmed the tornado on Thursday. It was rated EF1. That tornado caused quite a bit of damage. Many roads there are still closed and crews are still working to clear a path.
SEYMOUR, WI
WNCY

Bay Port grinds to title game

The Bay Port Pirates are back in the W.I.A.A. State Baseball championship game for the second year in a row after avenging last year’s 11-2 title game loss at the hands of Sun Prairie. The 8th seeded Pirates knocked off the defending champs and number one seeded Cardinals Tuesday morning in the Division 1 quarterfinals 4-2. Sun Prairie scored first on a steal of home in the opening inning. The Pirates answered in the second with a two out, run scoring double from Connor LaBar. Bay Port added two more in the second on a steal of home of their own and an RBI single from Cole Benson. John Nickel’s RBI single in the 5th built the lead to 4-1. Benson also started on the mound and covered 6 and a third innings, allowing the one run on 4 hits. Sun Prairie tried to rally, scoring on a wild pitch but Ethan Plog got a strikeout to finish the victory.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WNCY

Court Proceedings Continue as Hauschultz Released on Bond

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Pre-trial motions continue to be heard in the case of a man accused of ordering the punishment which led to the 2018 death of a 7-year-old boy, but no trial date has been set. Timothy Hauschultz is charged with felony murder, child abuse, and other...
MANITOWOC, WI
WNCY

Kewaunee County Set To Vote On New Jail Proposal

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There’s a proposal to build a new jail in Kewaunee County. It is something that has been a point of contention for decades. On Tuesday evening, a presentation was held at the county fairgrounds, partly in hopes of getting the public on board.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Name of Deputy, Person He Shot Released in Highway 41 Incident

OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have released the names of a sheriff’s deputy and a man he shot and killed during a confrontation last week in Oconto County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Sgt. Jordan Longsine fatally shot Dakota Coleman, 27, on Highway 41 near Frog Pond Road on June 8.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Man Punches Fond du Lac Police Officer, Arrested on Drug Charges

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man was arrested after punching a police officer in Fond du Lac overnight. Investigators say the man also had drugs in his vehicle. The episode began around 3:45 a.m. when an officer saw a pickup truck being driven without any license plates. A few minutes later, the officer saw the truck again on Doty Street, just north of W. Johnson Street. By this time, the driver was out pushing the truck.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WNCY

Trail Attack Suspect Wants DNA Evidence Thrown Out

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in an attack on a woman walking on a De Pere trail wants the DNA evidence in the case barred from use at trial. Meanwhile, an Oct. 24 trial date was set Friday. Miles Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five...
DE PERE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy