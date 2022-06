If you’re in the market for some new shades, head over to EyeBuyDirect and score a sweet deal of buy one get one free plus free shipping* on all sunglasses (including prescription sunglasses) over $15 with code CNNBOGOFS. And make sure to always check out the site for any additional opportunities to save! EyeBuyDirect has over 3,000 high quality styles in stock, and the eyewear company can keep prices low because they own the whole process, from design and manufacturing to sales and shipping.

SHOPPING ・ 32 MINUTES AGO