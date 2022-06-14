ACC Now podcast: Josh Hairston on becoming an agent, NIL, friendship with Kyrie Irving

Josh Hairston, a former Duke basketball player now employed as an NBA agent by Mike Miller’s Lift Sports Management, joins the N&O’s Steve Wiseman to talk about his journey from basketball player to agent representing former Duke forward Wendell Moore. Hairston discusses how his former Blue Devils teammate and longtime friend, Kyrie Irving, helped him transition from his overseas playing career to a role supporting players. He also provides unique insight into the controversial Irving, who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets.

Wiseman and Hairston also discuss Duke’s transition from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer after Krzyzewski’s retirement. And they breakdown how name, imagine and likeness (NIL) deals are impacting college basketball.

