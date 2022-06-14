ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

ACC Now podcast: Josh Hairston on becoming an agent, NIL, friendship with Kyrie Irving

By Steve Wiseman
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Josh Hairston, a former Duke basketball player now employed as an NBA agent by Mike Miller’s Lift Sports Management, joins the N&O’s Steve Wiseman to talk about his journey from basketball player to agent representing former Duke forward Wendell Moore. Hairston discusses how his former Blue Devils teammate and longtime friend, Kyrie Irving, helped him transition from his overseas playing career to a role supporting players. He also provides unique insight into the controversial Irving, who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets.

Wiseman and Hairston also discuss Duke’s transition from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer after Krzyzewski’s retirement. And they breakdown how name, imagine and likeness (NIL) deals are impacting college basketball.

You can also listen to this episode of the ACC Now podcast, and others, on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Audible , TuneIn and Stitcher .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnR2h_0gA3w8f000
MARCH 9, 2013 Duke 69, UNC 53 Duke’s Josh Hairston, center, cheers from the bench in in the Blue Devils win in Chapel Hill. Duke scored the first 14 points of the game and the Tar Heels trailed by 19 points and hadn’t made a 3-pointer with 7 minutes and 42 seconds left to play. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

