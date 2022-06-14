Polls Open At 7 A.M. For Primary Election Day

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
Big cities and metropolitan areas usually capture people's attention, but small towns can make you feel right at home and have their own perks. That's why Insider found the best small towns in every state. "Small towns in the US can have just as much culture as big cities," according...
(Harrisburg, PA) - Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's campaign for the U.S. Senate has a new leader. Fetterman's team announced yesterday Brendan McPhillips is coming on board as campaign manager. McPhillips was the Pennsylvania state director for Joe Biden's presidential campaign in 2020. Fetterman will face Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November's election.
(Augusta, GA) -- The USGS reports an earthquake happened near the South Carolina/Georgia line this morning. The tremor was recorded as a two-point-16 magnitude quake. The epicenter was west of Augusta, Georgia in Harlem. There aren't any reports of residents feeling the quake.
The best burger in Iowa from the Flying Elbow restaurant in Marshalltown is now one of the best burgers in the country, capturing over 62 percent of the vote in the Burger Battle Competition against the best burger from the State of New York. The annual quest for bragging rights is a result of an effort by The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the New York Beef Council, beginning with a contest with-in their respective states to determine each state’s entry.
>State Game Commission Notified of Bear Sightings. (Harrisburg, PA) - The State Game Commission has been called to Upper Allen Township in light of multiple bear sightings. The most recent has been in the area of the 900 block of Gettysburg Pike. There have been no reports of the bear being hostile or aggressive, but residents are asked to move trash cans and bird feeders inside, so as not to attract the bear. Residents are asked to call Upper Allen Police regarding any concerns about public safety.
When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for one lucky winner whose lottery ticket purchased in Forsyth County, North Carolina, on New Year's Eve won a $1 million prize — a prize that remains unclaimed.
BetOhio.com recently released a study that examined how high the risk of people encountering dangerous animals is in each state. The research found four categories of animal attacks that were the most common across the country. Mammal attacks were the most common source of fatal encounters, followed by bug and insect bites, interactions with snakes and lizards, and marine deaths, in that order.
Summer is the perfect season for riding ferris wheels and merry go rounds; and who doesn't love fair fries? Wether you are in it for the cotton candy, games, or rides; there is something for people of all ages at a fair. There are multiple fairs taking place this Summer throughout Ohio, but only one can be the best. This specific fair has the greatest food, activities, rides, and atmosphere in the entire state.
AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
CARLSBAD - A mother in North County is going to great lengths to keep a roof over her kids' heads. Melina Georghiou is a single mother of three teenagers and she tells NBC 7 she had trouble securing a new place to live until she made the bold move of offering to pay for a year of rent in advance.
An effort has been launched to overturn a new law that will allow illegal immigrants to obtain a Massachusetts driver's license. Opponents of the new law have launched a signature drive to petition for a statewide referendum to reverse the law before it takes effect next year. The measure was...
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers find a missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana and arrest a Colorado man following a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, NSP was notified by the Lafayette, Indiana Police Department that the missing teen was believed to be traveling through Nebraska with an adult man.
Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
The Army-Navy football game is coming to Southern New England. The 2023 game will be played at Gillette Stadium next December. This will mark the first time since 1983 that the annual game is being played somewhere other than Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC or East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game...
Flank, skirt, ribeye, strip, or filet mignon; you name it, this popular steakhouse serves it. A steakhouse can be the answer to a fun night out with friends, a date night, or a family dinner, however; there is no reason needed to enjoy a hearty steak. There are many steakhouses sprinkled throughout the state, but only one can be the best.
Town of Schroeppel, N.Y. - A Clay man has been charged after a fatal accident in Oswego County. Oswego County Sheriffs say Tuesday morning around 8, 24 year old Michael Horne, was driving on Sutton Road in the town of Schroeppel when he veered into the other lane striking the vehicle of 62 year old Michael Ashby.
Town of Dewitt, N.Y. - Dewitt Police have caught the guy who stole a puppy named "DUMBO" from the CNY SPCA. Last month, police say George Shuttleworth broke into the kennel and stole the puppy. The puppy was found later safe and sound in Syracuse but not Shuttleworth. This morning...
