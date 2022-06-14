Calvin gave it his best shot at Illinois State

Logan Calvin is at a point in his life where he's not quite sure what lies too far ahead.

In the short term, he knows that shot putting will have a place in his schedule, both as an athlete and as a coach, and he's hoping to compete in the upcoming USTAF national championships that run June 23-26.

The Bloomington North grad began his fifth and final year at Illinois State University with a solid plan, however. He knew exactly where he wanted to be last week: on the podium at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore at the NCAA National Track and Field Championships.

He came back to Normal, Ill. with a sixth place medal and a place among the best Redbirds ever.

"Doing a fifth year and coming back, I definitely had asperations," Calvin said. "I wanted to be a first team All-American and I was happy to see it pay off. It was definitely a goal coming in.

"Last year, I could have graduated. But I felt like after my fourth year, I hadn't reached what I wanted to reach. I hadn't been to nationals and that had always been my goal, to be at the highest level. And do that, I needed one more year."

He came out of the Missouri Valley Conference meet with a seventh in discus (167-3), fifth in hammer (195-10) and settled for second in shot put (66-5) after losing on a second-best throw tiebreaker.

He went back to the West Preliminaries in Arkansas, where an eighth place finish got him to the finals.

"It all came together," Calvin said. "Great coaching. I had great teammates. It all built up to it. I was put in a good position to succeed and I had lots of competition."

A positive spin

Toss in a few challenges along the way.

Going into his junior year, Calvin was getting ready to begin his indoor season when he broke his foot. It required surgery, leaving him unable to throw for six months. And about that same time is when COVID hit, so he to Facetime with trainers and rehab solo.

"So I couldn't train properly," Calvin said. "I was throwing on basketball courts. Lifting at home. It was definitely the hardest time, having to get through all of it on my own."

Then this year brought about his third throws coach in five years, having worked the last three under Jeff Rebholz. Amanda Youngblood knew this was Calvin's last shot.

"My approach was just don't mess him up," she said. "I went into the season basically with the attitude that, if I can teach him one thing, then I've done my job well. He had two really great coaches before me and he had already reached a great level of success in the spot

"I saw my job as helping usher him to the next level. And it was a collaborative effort. He did a good job embracing how different I was."

That included an approach that de-emphasizes reps in the weightroom. But whatever discomfort he might have felt wasn't reflected in his performance. Indoors, he was the MVC champ in the weight throw.

"I think he does a really good job focusing on the positive," Youngblood said. "Regardless of the situation, not letting the negatives deter him.

"He had that season ending injury and went through three different coaches. An athelte can fall victim to the negative and he did a great job embracing the positive. That's his dedication to his craft."

Up against the very best

Calvin needed that focus in the West Preliminaries while working under a different format that gave him just three chances, not six, to make it to nationals.

He went with the fourth-best mark in the field and seventh-best nationally. So there were expectations.

"That was the highest pressure he's been under in his entire throwing career," Youngblood said. "It was his last shot to make the NCAA finals, and historically, he doesn't throw incredible on his first attempts.

"So our approach at practice was to emphasize his first three attempts. And at regional, his first shot was (63-2¾), one of the top five ever in his life."

Calvin wound up eighth, safely within a top-12 finish needed to move on.

"I was a little stressed, but relieved after that first good attempt," Youngblood said. "He came over excited. Then he hit that (64-5) and had a big smile on his face.

"But it wasn't over 'til it was over. He was the first thrower so we had to wait for 15 more until we knew he would make his first trip to Eugene."

He was one of just four in the shot put from non-Power 5 schools but knew he belonged, with a best of 65-3¼ that got him into the finals under the usual six-throw format.

"He's an elite competitor," Youngblood said. "I am a very competitive person and I know he considers himself a competitive person.

"A lot of what it takes to be a great competitor in track and field is execution and all Logan needed to do at any meet was enter the ring and be Logan Calvin. And that's exactly what he did."

A new spin on things

Calvin has come a long way in a short time, having not picked up throwing at all until he was a sophomore at North.

He now leaves Illinois State 60 pounds bigger (at 280), No. 2 all-time in the shot put outdoors (66-5) and indoors (62-4½), No. 6 in hammer (201-3) and No. 7 in discus (177-0) and No. 3 in the indoor weight throw (68-4¼).

"Illinois State has been a great school for me," Calvin said.

He has a degree in exercise science and was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. He was a two-time MVC Scholar Athlete of the Year and was been named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic team in 2021 and 2019.

And now?

"I'm not counting out grad school," Calvin said. "I'm not booking anything, I just testing stuff out."

He'll be coaching throwers at nearly Division III Illinois Wesleyan, which will also give him a place to continue to train, lift and throw. And he's giving firefighting a try part time, with an eye of getting his EMT credentials.

He was proud to put Illinois State on the map and where the road takes him from here is less certain.

"I'll be competiing for a couple of weeks," Calvin said. "I'm looking to qualify for the world championships. I'll get to see the world leaders and compete against them, so that will be exciting.

"From there, I plan to keep on training. But I'm not exactly for sure what the future holds."

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.