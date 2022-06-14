ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

Doormat fluke nets angler $50K in prize money in JCAA fishing contest

By Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLwlE_0gA3vL5P00

A lot of quality fish hit the deck over the weekend, from a doormat fluke to big-bellied golden tilefish and yellowfin tuna.

The fluke, which weighed a few ounces over 12 pounds, was the big talk at the Jersey Coast Anglers Association's 26th annual fluke tournament. The angler was Ted Gaydos from Monroe Township. Gaydos entered the doormat fluke category for $25 and walked away with the $50,000 cash grand prize for the fish.

He was fishing in the Sandy Hook region and weighed his fish at Gateway Marina in the Highlands. The JCAA's tournament format allows anglers to fish in seven regions on the coast. Over 90 boats entered the contest.

In total, Gaydo and his crew earned just over $57,000 in prize money from the tournament as they also took first place in their region and swept four Calcuttas. The fish is the biggest fluke reported to the Press so far this young season.

Fishing report: Cobia hits in the surf as ocean temps continue to heat up

Yellowfin tuna have been reported from the Hudson down through the Wilmington canyons. The conditions were placid enough on Saturday for the smaller outboards to run out.

Capt. Dave DeGennaro of the Hi Flier motored out to the edge on Saturday in is 25-foot catamaran. He arrived at 5:30 a.m. and had yellowfin tuna on almost instantly. In fact, he was setting up his second rod when the first went down with the hit. The tuna was in the 40-pound class. After that one, he had two small tuna that he released.

Howell-native Jere Murdoch ran his sport boat Endorfin to the Carteret Canyon Saturday and landed a "monster" 48-pound golden tilefish. Murdoch said they hand cranked that fish in from a water depth of 750 feet.

The spring sea bass fishery closes this Sunday. The fishery held up with the 13-inch size limit and 10 fish bag limit for the first segment. Capt. William Egerter Jr. on the Dauntless party boat said his fares are still landing their limits to go with codfish ling and winter flounder.

What's biting: get the latest fishing reports here

The boats got dumped on a bit on Sunday with the early morning rain showers. Capt. Bobby Quinn on the Ocean Explorer said it was also a little lumpy inshore on the sea bass grounds.

Surf fishermen are still connecting with striped bass at several locales.

Greg Bogan at Brielle Bait & Tackle said John Geiger was back home visiting from Atlanta. Originally of Spring Lake, Geiger landed a striper last week tossing a popper one beach north of the Spring Lake pipe. The fish was released, Bogan said.

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthewater.com

North Jersey Fishing Report- June 16, 2022

We are just a few days from the official start of summer and the fishing is beginning to reflect the calendar. This past week saw an uptick in ocean fluking, schools of blues off the beaches and crabs filling traps. The rivers and bays continue to produce keeper fluke and there were better reports of bluefin and yellowfin tuna offshore.
HOBBIES
CBS New York

New Jersey sues Ford over hazardous waste dumping on Native American land

RINGWOOD, N.J. -- New Jersey is suing the Ford Motor Company over hazardous waste dumping on Native American land in Passaic County since the 1960s. Thursday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with people who live there about the toxic pollution's impact.In the hills of Ringwood, a toxic sludge has quietly lingered in the soil and water for decades. "This indigenous community was literally used as a dumping ground. That's the definition of environmental injustice," said Shawn LaTourette, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. LaTourette said the state is seeking compensation from Ford to repair degraded natural resources. The automaker started disposing thousands...
RINGWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe Township, NJ
City
Spring Lake, NJ
City
Sandy Hook, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Surf And Stream Residents Face Mass Eviction

MANCHESTER – Surf and Stream residents who claim they live at the campgrounds year-round have been served with mass eviction notices. According to Marie Cicalo, a former manager of the campgrounds, she received notification of the eviction proceedings yesterday. Her court matter is listed for June 30. “The papers...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Jersey Shore Star Spotted at Mercer County, NJ Restaurant

Wait, what?!? MTV Jersey Shore Star, Deena Cortese Buckner, was close by, enjoying herself at a popular Mercer County restaurant over the weekend. Did anybody spot her?. Deena and her cutie husband, Chris Buckner, had brunch at Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar In Pennington Boro on Sunday. Whoa. So fun. I've been meaning to check that place out.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna Fishing#Bass Fishing#Fishing Boats#Doormat#Jcaa#Calcuttas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Restaurant Named Best Steakhouse in Jersey

Eat This, Not That has shared their picks for The Best Steakhouse in Every State (Read Full Story). According to the article, a juicy steak is the “pinnacle of a delicious dinner”. For those wondering, these restaurants were chosen based on “publications and reviews”. As far...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
shorebeat.com

Bridge Near Old Hooper, Mantoloking Road Will Be Replaced in Phases

A bridge that many motorists may never have realized existed will be replaced in phases, officials said. Earlier this year, Ocean County announced that the Duck Farm Bridge would be replaced under this year’s capital budget. The Duck Farm Bridge crosses a small branch of the Metedeconk River along Old Hooper Avenue near the busy intersection with Mantoloking Road. It carries Old Hooper over the Cedar Bridge Branch of the Metedeconk River in the area just south of the Harbor Freight Tools store and just north of the Villa Vittoria restaurant.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Randy Now’s Man Cave Is About to Rock Hightstown, NJ

Hightstown is a town with a rich history. There are names on the buildings and streets that still have descendants living here. John and Mary Hight would be proud of how their little community has grown. So, it’s really not too surprising that a business that is all about preserving a time in history, like catching lightning in a bottle, would find the old Victorians lining the downtown streets nearby a perfect location.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy