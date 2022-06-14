Doormat fluke nets angler $50K in prize money in JCAA fishing contest

A lot of quality fish hit the deck over the weekend, from a doormat fluke to big-bellied golden tilefish and yellowfin tuna.

The fluke, which weighed a few ounces over 12 pounds, was the big talk at the Jersey Coast Anglers Association's 26th annual fluke tournament. The angler was Ted Gaydos from Monroe Township. Gaydos entered the doormat fluke category for $25 and walked away with the $50,000 cash grand prize for the fish.

He was fishing in the Sandy Hook region and weighed his fish at Gateway Marina in the Highlands. The JCAA's tournament format allows anglers to fish in seven regions on the coast. Over 90 boats entered the contest.

In total, Gaydo and his crew earned just over $57,000 in prize money from the tournament as they also took first place in their region and swept four Calcuttas. The fish is the biggest fluke reported to the Press so far this young season.

Yellowfin tuna have been reported from the Hudson down through the Wilmington canyons. The conditions were placid enough on Saturday for the smaller outboards to run out.

Capt. Dave DeGennaro of the Hi Flier motored out to the edge on Saturday in is 25-foot catamaran. He arrived at 5:30 a.m. and had yellowfin tuna on almost instantly. In fact, he was setting up his second rod when the first went down with the hit. The tuna was in the 40-pound class. After that one, he had two small tuna that he released.

Howell-native Jere Murdoch ran his sport boat Endorfin to the Carteret Canyon Saturday and landed a "monster" 48-pound golden tilefish. Murdoch said they hand cranked that fish in from a water depth of 750 feet.

The spring sea bass fishery closes this Sunday. The fishery held up with the 13-inch size limit and 10 fish bag limit for the first segment. Capt. William Egerter Jr. on the Dauntless party boat said his fares are still landing their limits to go with codfish ling and winter flounder.

The boats got dumped on a bit on Sunday with the early morning rain showers. Capt. Bobby Quinn on the Ocean Explorer said it was also a little lumpy inshore on the sea bass grounds.

Surf fishermen are still connecting with striped bass at several locales.

Greg Bogan at Brielle Bait & Tackle said John Geiger was back home visiting from Atlanta. Originally of Spring Lake, Geiger landed a striper last week tossing a popper one beach north of the Spring Lake pipe. The fish was released, Bogan said.

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.