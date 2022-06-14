Dining with dad on Father's Day? Great Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita restaurants to try

Of many things I am grateful to my father for, high on the list is his appreciation of good restaurants . Since my late mother, who worked part-time, had only five recipes in her repertoire, most requiring Lipton Onion Soup Mix or chicken a la Shake 'N Bake, we ate out many nights.

While I was always allowed to invite friends to join us, no one ever wanted to eat at Casa Biederman, yet everyone wanted to go out with our family.

My workaholic daddy made me a foodie. From Rustler Steakhouse , a cafeteria-style chain near my ballet class in Hillsdale, New Jersey, to the Russian Tea Room in Midtown Manhattan, there was always something delicious — as long as we went out.

Nowadays, I can’t always remember what I’m looking for in the kitchen, but if "Jeopardy!" ever creates a category on 1970s restaurants in northeastern New Jersey, I’d bet it all during the Daily Double. Sunday brunch buffets at Forum Diner in Paramus or Pearl River’s then-new Marriott. Saturday nights depended on the movie theater: Hackensack’s Ichiban for sushi and sashimi. Westwood meant the Iron Horse, where I ordered shrimp scampi every visit.

The most memorable part of our jaunts: spending time with dad while he was in relaxation mode.

If you’re feeling flummoxed about making Father’s Day reservations for June 19, fret not. We curated some best bets from endless possibilities in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, the beaches and Bonita Springs, with a few Naples splurges tossed in for fun, divvied by category then alphabetically.

Busy Dad

Whether TV or golf tees, busy dad’s limited free time is planned to the minute on his day, and he doesn’t want to spend more than an hour on any meal. Grant him his freedom at these “time is money” budget-friendly options.

Heavenly Biscuit : There may not be a more aptly named restaurant for your sweet and savory cravings. Cash only. (110 Mango St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-7600; find it on Facebook )

Lehne Burger : If you missed May’s National Burger Day, both of Lehne's locations are terrific choices to make up for it. (1232 Cape Coral Parkway E., Cape Coral; 239-347-7115 and 23111 Fashion Drive, Estero; 239-299-5731; lehneburger.com )

Life —The Vegan Drive Thru : Where’s the beef? It's not here, and you won’t miss it. Trust us. (3310 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral; 239-599-2291; thevegandrivethru.com )

Pecking Order : Go hungry, leave happy. Catering too. (2496 Palm Ridge Road, Sanibel; 239-472-2534; thepeckingordersanibel.com )

Taqueria San Julian : Best with a small group because you'll want to try everyone’s order. (11601 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; 239-936-0037; find it on Facebook. )

Foodie Dad

If dad’s a curious culinarian, these restaurants will pique his interest and palate but not his wallet.

Doug’s Seafood : Chowdahs and lobstah the New England way. (3411 Bonita Beach Road SW, Bonita Springs; 239-319-5702; dougsseafood.com )

Gandules Grill : Delicious Puerto Rican cuisine inspired by one of my favorite vacation spots, Ponce. (5705 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres; gandulesgrill.com )

Jungle Bird Tiki : Dad scores a free tiki cocktail with the purchase of an entree. (1520 Lafayette St., Cape Coral; 239-471-4111; junglebirdtiki.com )

Kabab Village : Middle Eastern feasts of platters and plates where picky eaters have multiple choices. (4805 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; 239-335-2222; mykababvillage.com )

Lan Xang : A critic’s favorite featuring a terrific melange of Laotian, Thai and Vietnamese fare. (1400 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-351-1537; lanxang.business.site )

Pho Thanh Binh : Opened in late 2021, with the crowds gone, it’s much easier to score a seat at this top Vietnamese cafe. (1109 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral; 239-205-6231; phothanhbinhfl.com )

More: Lao, Vietnamese, Thai, Filipino — A guide to Southeast Asian food in Southwest Florida

And: Sweet summertime: A guide to restaurants, dining and savoring summer in Fort Myers

Bougie Dad

When dad craves a good experience and wants to up his restaurant game, these hit the spot.

Tarpon Lodge : Old Florida done right, boasting a TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice award in 2022. (13771 Waterfront Drive, Bokeelia; 239-283-3999; tarponlodge.com )

Gather : This spot earned a perfect four stars from our critic in early 2020, and it’s still a winner with a waterfront view, too. (5971 Silver King Blvd., Cape Coral; 239-673-9939; gathercape.com )

Rosy Tomorrows Heritage Farm : A locavore restaurant where mindful dining goes beyond delicious. (8250 Nalle Grade Road, North Fort Myers; 239-567-6000; rosy-tomorrows.com )

De Adriatico : Our critic's latest Gulf Coast Town Center favorite blends cuisines from countries all along the Adriatic Sea. (9908 Gulf Coast Main St., San Carlos Park; 239-362-3545; deadriaticorestaurant.com )

More: Fort Myers restaurants: At De Adriatico, chef Hugo Cardenas takes you home — JLB review

Sign up for our newsletter: Hello from JLB

Daddy Warbucks

For dads who don't mind a delicious splurge.

The Bohemian : Home to a $99, 40-ounce aged tomahawk rib eye, as well as beautiful vegetarian and plant-based plates, too. (27975 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs; 239-451-9619; thebohemianbonita.com )

More: Bonita Springs restaurants: At The Bohemian, rhapsody and sticker shock — JLB review

Chops City Grill : “The Classics” four-course tasting menu­ wi pays homage to traditional steakhouse specialties. The entire table is required to participate with no substitutions; $145 per person with optional $125 wine pairings. (Two locations: 837 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-262-4677; chopscitygrill.com and 8200 Health Park Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992-4677; visit chopsbonita.com )

Fresh Catch Bistro : An unpretentious Gulf-front restaurant with one of the island's best raw bars, steaks, a la carte seafood and bracing cocktails. (3040 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-2600; freshcatchbistro.com )

The Mad Hatter : Magical is how our critic described this spot in her best of Sanibel recap when falling madly in love with this beachy restaurant. (6467 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel; 239-472-0033; madhatterrestaurant.com )

Sails : Brunch will set you back $169, but it includes unlimited courses and booze. No children's menus, so don’t bother asking. (305 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-360-2000; sailsrestaurants.com )

Truluck’s : Tenderloin medallions with “Maine Lobster Oscar” and smoked salmon is the $125 Father's Day special du jour. (698 Fourth Ave. S., Naples; 239-530-3131; trulucks.com )

Diana Biederman writes about food and restaurants for The News-Press and Naples Daily News. Connect: diana.biederman@naplesnews.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Dining with dad on Father's Day? Great Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita restaurants to try