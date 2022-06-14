ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Dining with dad on Father's Day? Great Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita restaurants to try

By Diana Biederman, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

Of many things I am grateful to my father for, high on the list is his appreciation of good restaurants . Since my late mother, who worked part-time, had only five recipes in her repertoire, most requiring Lipton Onion Soup Mix or chicken a la Shake 'N Bake, we ate out many nights.

While I was always allowed to invite friends to join us, no one ever wanted to eat at Casa Biederman, yet everyone wanted to go out with our family.

My workaholic daddy made me a foodie. From Rustler Steakhouse , a cafeteria-style chain near my ballet class in Hillsdale, New Jersey, to the Russian Tea Room in Midtown Manhattan, there was always something delicious — as long as we went out.

Nowadays, I can’t always remember what I’m looking for in the kitchen, but if "Jeopardy!" ever creates a category on 1970s restaurants in northeastern New Jersey, I’d bet it all during the Daily Double. Sunday brunch buffets at Forum Diner in Paramus or Pearl River’s then-new Marriott. Saturday nights depended on the movie theater: Hackensack’s Ichiban for sushi and sashimi. Westwood meant the Iron Horse, where I ordered shrimp scampi every visit.

The most memorable part of our jaunts: spending time with dad while he was in relaxation mode.

If you’re feeling flummoxed about making Father’s Day reservations for June 19, fret not. We curated some best bets from endless possibilities in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, the beaches and Bonita Springs, with a few Naples splurges tossed in for fun, divvied by category then alphabetically.

Busy Dad

Whether TV or golf tees, busy dad’s limited free time is planned to the minute on his day, and he doesn’t want to spend more than an hour on any meal. Grant him his freedom at these “time is money” budget-friendly options.

Heavenly Biscuit : There may not be a more aptly named restaurant for your sweet and savory cravings. Cash only. (110 Mango St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-7600; find it on Facebook )

Lehne Burger : If you missed May’s National Burger Day, both of Lehne's locations are terrific choices to make up for it. (1232 Cape Coral Parkway E., Cape Coral; 239-347-7115 and 23111 Fashion Drive, Estero; 239-299-5731; lehneburger.com )

Life —The Vegan Drive Thru : Where’s the beef? It's not here, and you won’t miss it. Trust us. (3310 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral; 239-599-2291; thevegandrivethru.com )

Pecking Order : Go hungry, leave happy. Catering too. (2496 Palm Ridge Road, Sanibel; 239-472-2534; thepeckingordersanibel.com )

Taqueria San Julian : Best with a small group because you'll want to try everyone’s order. (11601 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; 239-936-0037; find it on Facebook. )

Foodie Dad

If dad’s a curious culinarian, these restaurants will pique his interest and palate but not his wallet.

Doug’s Seafood : Chowdahs and lobstah the New England way. (3411 Bonita Beach Road SW, Bonita Springs;  239-319-5702; dougsseafood.com )

Gandules Grill : Delicious Puerto Rican cuisine inspired by one of my favorite vacation spots, Ponce. (5705 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres; gandulesgrill.com )

Jungle Bird Tiki : Dad scores a free tiki cocktail with the purchase of an entree. (1520 Lafayette St., Cape Coral; 239-471-4111; junglebirdtiki.com )

Kabab Village : Middle Eastern feasts of platters and plates where picky eaters have multiple choices. (4805 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; 239-335-2222; mykababvillage.com )

Lan Xang : A critic’s favorite featuring a terrific melange of Laotian, Thai and Vietnamese fare. (1400 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-351-1537; lanxang.business.site )

Pho Thanh Binh : Opened in late 2021, with the crowds gone, it’s much easier to score a seat at this top Vietnamese cafe. (1109 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral; 239-205-6231; phothanhbinhfl.com )

More: Lao, Vietnamese, Thai, Filipino — A guide to Southeast Asian food in Southwest Florida

And: Sweet summertime: A guide to restaurants, dining and savoring summer in Fort Myers

Bougie Dad

When dad craves a good experience and wants to up his restaurant game, these hit the spot.

Tarpon Lodge : Old Florida done right, boasting a TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice award in 2022. (13771 Waterfront Drive, Bokeelia; 239-283-3999; tarponlodge.com )

Gather : This spot earned a perfect four stars from our critic in early 2020, and it’s still a winner with a waterfront view, too. (5971 Silver King Blvd., Cape Coral; 239-673-9939; gathercape.com )

Rosy Tomorrows Heritage Farm : A locavore restaurant where mindful dining goes beyond delicious. (8250 Nalle Grade Road, North Fort Myers; 239-567-6000; rosy-tomorrows.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UL6k_0gA3v9Zw00

De Adriatico : Our critic's latest Gulf Coast Town Center favorite blends cuisines from countries all along the Adriatic Sea. (9908 Gulf Coast Main St., San Carlos Park; 239-362-3545; deadriaticorestaurant.com )

More: Fort Myers restaurants: At De Adriatico, chef Hugo Cardenas takes you home — JLB review

Sign up for our newsletter: Hello from JLB

Daddy Warbucks

For dads who don't mind a delicious splurge.

The Bohemian : Home to a $99, 40-ounce aged tomahawk rib eye, as well as beautiful vegetarian and plant-based plates, too. (27975 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs; 239-451-9619; thebohemianbonita.com )

More: Bonita Springs restaurants: At The Bohemian, rhapsody and sticker shock — JLB review

Chops City Grill : “The Classics” four-course tasting menu­ wi pays homage to traditional steakhouse specialties. The entire table is required to participate with no substitutions; $145 per person with optional $125 wine pairings. (Two locations: 837 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-262-4677; chopscitygrill.com and 8200 Health Park Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992-4677; visit chopsbonita.com )

Fresh Catch Bistro : An unpretentious Gulf-front restaurant with one of the island's best raw bars, steaks, a la carte seafood and bracing cocktails. (3040 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-2600; freshcatchbistro.com )

The Mad Hatter : Magical is how our critic described this spot in her best of Sanibel recap when falling madly in love with this beachy restaurant. (6467 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel; 239-472-0033; madhatterrestaurant.com )

Sails : Brunch will set you back $169, but it includes unlimited courses and booze. No children's menus, so don’t bother asking. (305 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-360-2000; sailsrestaurants.com )

Truluck’s : Tenderloin medallions with “Maine Lobster Oscar” and smoked salmon is the $125 Father's Day special du jour. (698 Fourth Ave. S., Naples; 239-530-3131; trulucks.com )

Diana Biederman writes about food and restaurants for The News-Press and Naples Daily News. Connect: diana.biederman@naplesnews.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Dining with dad on Father's Day? Great Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita restaurants to try

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Gulfshore Life: Father’s Day dining deals in Southwest Florida

On Sunday, you can give your dad a day off from grilling and take him out for Father’s Day weekend. WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life share nine deals happening in Southwest Florida. Baleen, located at 9891 Gulf Shore Drive in Naples, has a Father’s Day bacon and...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Another restaurant coming to former Perkins spot in Bonita Springs

Q: I just saw building supplies being delivered to the closed Perkins at Bonita Beach Road and 41. Any idea what is coming?. A: Another restaurant is planned at the former location of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since the corporate location of the Perkins chain permanently closed there in May 2020 after operating for about 25 years.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green set to open July 9 in Collier County

Steele Brands announced its newest Crisp & Green restaurant will open July 9 at The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The restaurant is located at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 150. Crisp & Green has 195 restaurants open or in development across 19 states. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. The fast-growing chain is operated by Minnesota-based Steele Brands, established by CEO Steele Smiley in 2016. That new restaurant-centric retail hub on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard recently welcomed Skillets, I Heart Mac & Cheese and Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro, while Outback Steakhouse, South Street City Oven & Grill and Tacos & Tequila Cantina also are coming soon.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Food & Thought 2 organic restaurant launches in North Naples

After many months of anticipation, Food & Thought 2 organic restaurant launched today on Airport-Pulling Road in North Naples. The distant relative of Food & Thought organic general store, which has operated since 2005 in Naples, moved into a longtime restaurant spot in Fountain Park that previously was Founders Bistro, The Original Pancake House and the original Calistoga Bakery Cafe. The new restaurant, owned by Alfie Oakes of Oakes Farms, Anthony High of Marjon Specialty Foods and Randy Johns of Phoenix Associates of Florida, will be accompanied by an adjacent all-organic market targeted to open in late summer or early fall. The restaurant and market are each about 7,000 square feet.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
State
New Jersey State
Local
Florida Restaurants
Cape Coral, FL
Lifestyle
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Naples, FL
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
North Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Food & Drinks
Fort Myers, FL
Restaurants
City
Sanibel, FL
Florida Weekly

That moment a switch flipped and downtown Fort Myers became cool

Downtown Fort Myers’ arduous 40-year climb from a scene of boarded-up storefronts and deserted streets to a destination dotted with restaurants, hotels, apartments and condos is near its zenith. The finished product is only a few years away. “If the economy doesn’t derail us, it should be less than...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Ave Maria storage complex sold to California developer

A CubeSmart storage facility in Ave Maria, the master-planned community in Collier County, has sold for $13.6 million. The 51,000-square-foot facility was sold to William Warren Properties, a California-based real estate firm specializing in storage properties. The company already operates 32 such properties under different brand names in the state, including several in Tampa, Sarasota, Bradenton, Cape Coral, Tarpon Springs and Venice.
AVE MARIA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Home Depot, Wawa, hotels, more planned for Alico Road, I-75 area

Over the past year, the headquarters for the cancer diagnostics company NeoGenomics, food distributor Scotlynn and the eye care facility of Dr. Jonathan Frantz all have been completed at the northwest corner of where Interstate 75 and Alico Road meet. All of that construction was just the tip of the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New report on Cape Coral officers in Jeremiah Ballam Jr. death

A new report said police made mistake after mistake in March when they came across 22-year-old Jeremiah Ballam Jr. drunk on the street. Ballam Jr. was last seen leaving Backstreets bar around 3:30 a.m. and was later found dead in a Cape Coral canal. His father, Jeremiah Ballam Sr., often...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Midtown Manhattan#A La Carte#Fatherhood#Vegan#Food Drink#Lipton Onion Soup Mix#Rustler Steakhouse#The Russian Tea Room#Ichiban
coastalbreezenews.com

Historical Markers – Reminders of Marco Island’s Past

Using a self-guided historical tour published by various island publications, I decided to re-trace the historical markers located on and near Bald Eagle Drive and Old Marco and added several historic buildings. According to historical records, W. T. Collier is considered the Father of Marco Island. The Colliers arrived on...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New concession stand coming to Lowdermilk Park

Naples City Council awarded a new concession contract to Tavern on the Bay for Lowdermilk Park, replacing Rita’s Beach Cafe, which had a contract that expired on May 31. The city awarded Tavern on the Bay a three-year contract with two one-year extensions. Cosmo’s on the Naples Pier had its contract renewed for the same length of time. The city receives 25% of the concession stand’s proceeds, with the funds going to beach maintenance.
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Friday night flea market with a social twist opens in Punta Gorda

While doing research for my book “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” I noticed the decline and fall of businesses in Punta Gorda’s Black community. Sonja Wright, author of “Down the Street” and “Precious Memories,” created for me maps of the Black business district in the 1920s and the pre-integration era. All of the businesses are gone.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC 2

Flooding fills neighborhood in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — When you drive through Bayshore Village in North Fort Myers you’ll see mostly dry streets – until you turn towards the back of the park. Neighbors along Placid Point Drive say they’ve been dealing with standing water for six days and there is no sign of it going anywhere.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of assaulting girl after Snapchat meetup denied in Cape Coral

A 19-year-old North Fort Myers man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he showed up at the home of someone he met on Snapchat demanding to enter. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Gunyel Carmelo Torres met a girl on Snapchat and began talking to her and asked if he could go over her Cape Coral home.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Preleasing available at Aspire Luxury Living in Cape Coral

For the past 10 years in a row, Cape Coral has been one of the fastest-growing cities in America, but the supply of new apartments has not kept pace. Luckily, a Chicago developer will soon be completing Aspire, a brand-new Class “A” apartment community with five apartment buildings totaling 319 units.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Second-home hotspots Cape Coral, Naples saw outsized growth in rental home prices during pandemic

As remote work prompted many Americans to relocate during the pandemic, housing costs soared in second-home hotspots even more than in the rest of the country, according to a new report from Redfin. Average rental prices rose 17.1% year over year nationwide to $1,893 in popular second-home markets in April. That’s compared with a 10% increase to $1,484 in places that aren’t considered second-home destinations. Home and rental prices skyrocketed in Cape Coral, Naples, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the top five second-home markets in the nation. Rental prices have increased by 25% year over year or more in four of those five areas, with Myrtle Beach being the exception, and sale prices have increased by at least 25% in all five. Prices have increased sharply year over year in Cape Coral and Naples, where rental prices grew 41% and 37.7%, respectively, and sale prices rose 38.2% and 37.6%.
NAPLES, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy