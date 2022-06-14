ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Why did the runway lights go dark at Southwest Florida Regional Airport on June 3?

By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQgWw_0gA3v6vl00

There is only one runway at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers . When on the rare occurrence there is a power outage and the runway lights go off like they did on the evening of June 3, it could mean flights have to be diverted until the lights come back on.

Two flights ended up being diverted to Tampa on June 3, according to Victoria Moreland, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer for the Lee County Port Authority — American Airlines Flight No. 801 and Alaska Airlines Flight No. 1491.

Moreland said in an email that tree debris from the tropical system that affected Southwest Florida earlier this month was the cause of the outage.

"(The debris) was impacting an FPL (Florida Power & Light) line that feeds the north side of the airport to include the north side tenants, roadway lighting on Chamberlain and the runway lights," Moreland said.

Moreland said it is not common for the runway lights to go out, but it is  not unprecedented. She said it has been documented as happening once in the mid-1990s and another time in December 2014.

What are the protocols that kick in when something like this happens?

"Airfield Maintenance responds for troubleshooting, diagnoses the issue and implements a solution to restore power as quickly as possible," Moreland said. "(The airport) also works with FPL to resolve the issue."

Here is a timeline Moreland provided:

9:35 p.m. — All runway lights were lost

10:26 p.m. — Airfield maintenance restored runway edge lights on temporary power.

10:34 p.m. —  Airfield maintenance restored runway centerline lights on temporary power.

11:00 p.m. — First aircraft landed.

Moreland said a generator was used to provide temporary power until the main line could be repaired.

Full FPL power was restored sometime just prior to or around midnight to all north side panels, Moreland said.

RSW averages about 375 daily flights during season and 200 daily during the off-season with 16 airlines flying to 61 destinations.

Heather Merrick, who was flying from Seattle to Fort Myers on Alaska Airlines Flight No. 1491 on June 3, contacted The News-Press and Naples Daily News via an email about her experience with the power outage.

"As we were descending into RSW, it was rainy and dark and the flight was very bumpy," Merrick said. "Suddenly, even though we were close to our destination we began to gain altitude again. There was no communication from the pilots for quite some time (15-20 minutes). They then informed us that we had not landed at RSW because the runway lights went out completely."

Merrick lives in Seattle now, but she said she grew up in Naples.

"I had never heard of something like this happening at RSW before," she said.

Merrick added that after some time on the ground in Tampa and after the pilots confirmed with the RSW staff that the lights were back on, her plane flew back to RSW.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Why did the runway lights go dark at Southwest Florida Regional Airport on June 3?

Related
WINKNEWS.com

RSW sees improvement in unruly passenger incidents, remain high nationally

Behavior in airports and on airplanes has taken a significant turn for the worse over the last two and a half years. “It’s like 2020 happened, and everyone lost their brains,” flight attendant Mitra Amirzadeh explains. “There are moments, I think, maybe we’re through the worst of it. And then, something crazy happens, and I’m like, nope! We’re still here, still dealing with it.”
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gulfshore Life: Father’s Day dining deals in Southwest Florida

On Sunday, you can give your dad a day off from grilling and take him out for Father’s Day weekend. WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life share nine deals happening in Southwest Florida. Baleen, located at 9891 Gulf Shore Drive in Naples, has a Father’s Day bacon and...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Home Depot, Wawa, hotels, more planned for Alico Road, I-75 area

Over the past year, the headquarters for the cancer diagnostics company NeoGenomics, food distributor Scotlynn and the eye care facility of Dr. Jonathan Frantz all have been completed at the northwest corner of where Interstate 75 and Alico Road meet. All of that construction was just the tip of the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Making ends meet: How inflation is impacting air travel

Catching a flight this summer is going to burn a hole in your wallet. Plane ticket costs are up 25% compared to a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It took Moe Bodnar 26 hours to get to Fort Myers from Ontario, Canada. It should have...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green set to open July 9 in Collier County

Steele Brands announced its newest Crisp & Green restaurant will open July 9 at The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The restaurant is located at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 150. Crisp & Green has 195 restaurants open or in development across 19 states. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. The fast-growing chain is operated by Minnesota-based Steele Brands, established by CEO Steele Smiley in 2016. That new restaurant-centric retail hub on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard recently welcomed Skillets, I Heart Mac & Cheese and Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro, while Outback Steakhouse, South Street City Oven & Grill and Tacos & Tequila Cantina also are coming soon.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Another restaurant coming to former Perkins spot in Bonita Springs

Q: I just saw building supplies being delivered to the closed Perkins at Bonita Beach Road and 41. Any idea what is coming?. A: Another restaurant is planned at the former location of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since the corporate location of the Perkins chain permanently closed there in May 2020 after operating for about 25 years.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida heat can damage your car

With gas prices so high, it would be inconvenient to have to put any more money into your car. How can you make sure it doesn’t overheat during Southwest Florida’s hot summer months?. Experts say most car batteries last three to five years, and it’s usually even shorter...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

That moment a switch flipped and downtown Fort Myers became cool

Downtown Fort Myers’ arduous 40-year climb from a scene of boarded-up storefronts and deserted streets to a destination dotted with restaurants, hotels, apartments and condos is near its zenith. The finished product is only a few years away. “If the economy doesn’t derail us, it should be less than...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

RSW expansion plan hopes to make it easier for travelers

Southwest Florida International Airport is expanding its terminal to help with airport efficiency and give travelers more options. Amy Williams knows a thing or two about airports. She flies at least four times a year, so she is happy with the terminal expansion project at RSW. “I think it’s great....
LEE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Best Small City In Florida

Small cities have become more appealing to both future residents and tourists seeking alternatives to expensive and bigger destinations. Thrillist decided to highlight 10 amazing cities that blend small-town charm and urban life, including one Florida spot. Fort Myers got a huge nod from writers for its wellspring of fun...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

Friday night flea market with a social twist opens in Punta Gorda

While doing research for my book “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” I noticed the decline and fall of businesses in Punta Gorda’s Black community. Sonja Wright, author of “Down the Street” and “Precious Memories,” created for me maps of the Black business district in the 1920s and the pre-integration era. All of the businesses are gone.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Preleasing available at Aspire Luxury Living in Cape Coral

For the past 10 years in a row, Cape Coral has been one of the fastest-growing cities in America, but the supply of new apartments has not kept pace. Luckily, a Chicago developer will soon be completing Aspire, a brand-new Class “A” apartment community with five apartment buildings totaling 319 units.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Food & Thought 2 organic restaurant launches in North Naples

After many months of anticipation, Food & Thought 2 organic restaurant launched today on Airport-Pulling Road in North Naples. The distant relative of Food & Thought organic general store, which has operated since 2005 in Naples, moved into a longtime restaurant spot in Fountain Park that previously was Founders Bistro, The Original Pancake House and the original Calistoga Bakery Cafe. The new restaurant, owned by Alfie Oakes of Oakes Farms, Anthony High of Marjon Specialty Foods and Randy Johns of Phoenix Associates of Florida, will be accompanied by an adjacent all-organic market targeted to open in late summer or early fall. The restaurant and market are each about 7,000 square feet.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Warehouse, hundreds of apartments going up near Alico Road

We are seeing construction everywhere in Southwest Florida, from homes to warehouses, to shopping centers. If you drive along I-75 near Alico Road it’s impossible to miss the construction of 226 apartments, and nearby, a whopping 500,000 square feet of warehouse space is in the works, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Historical Markers – Reminders of Marco Island’s Past

Using a self-guided historical tour published by various island publications, I decided to re-trace the historical markers located on and near Bald Eagle Drive and Old Marco and added several historic buildings. According to historical records, W. T. Collier is considered the Father of Marco Island. The Colliers arrived on...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Second-home hotspots Cape Coral, Naples saw outsized growth in rental home prices during pandemic

As remote work prompted many Americans to relocate during the pandemic, housing costs soared in second-home hotspots even more than in the rest of the country, according to a new report from Redfin. Average rental prices rose 17.1% year over year nationwide to $1,893 in popular second-home markets in April. That’s compared with a 10% increase to $1,484 in places that aren’t considered second-home destinations. Home and rental prices skyrocketed in Cape Coral, Naples, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the top five second-home markets in the nation. Rental prices have increased by 25% year over year or more in four of those five areas, with Myrtle Beach being the exception, and sale prices have increased by at least 25% in all five. Prices have increased sharply year over year in Cape Coral and Naples, where rental prices grew 41% and 37.7%, respectively, and sale prices rose 38.2% and 37.6%.
NAPLES, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

After Nearly 12,000 Years, Coyotes Return to Florida—and Sarasota

Coyotes are so established in Florida that they've become naturalized—meaning they're a part of the ecosystem. When mange-stricken coyotes began wandering the streets and yards on Venice island last summer, something close to hysteria took hold. Some residents wanted to put bowls of food out for the animals, whose eyes had become so damaged by the mange, a skin disease caused by parasites, that they could not hunt at night. Others, fearing packs of coyotes would attack pets and people, suggested shooting them. A town meeting at City Hall in September brought out nearly 250 residents.
SARASOTA, FL
