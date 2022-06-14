Readers comment on a Greyhound station's closure, a proposed apartment complex and more

Corporate takeover

My husband and his father have been running the local Greyhound bus station ticketing office for over 50 years. My husband received a letter stating that in one month, he will no longer be employed as a ticket agent and the station will be closing. A corporation has come in and bought the company.

This is what is happening now in our country. Big corporations move in and take over, not giving a second thought about the welfare of their customers, and they eliminate any form of customer service.

The customers who normally purchase bus tickets at the station must now buy their tickets online and then wait outside, regardless of weather, to catch the bus with no means of tracking when it will arrive. There will be no agent available to offer assistance to these individuals.

The reality is that most people who ride the bus often require assistance from the ticketing agent. They cannot usually afford any other modes of travel. I believe that this — the closing of the Greyhound bus station — will eventually lead to a decrease in bus ridership and cause the demise of and probably eradicate the entire Greyhound bus. What are these individuals to do?

Lisa Posey, Gainesville

Unwanted apartments

South Pointe is a neighborhood of single-family homes that is quiet, where children shoot hoops, ride bikes and play in each other’s yards. We have pride in our homes because we pay mortgages and taxes and our homes are ours.

The four-story apartments proposed on parcel number 04321-030-000, at the intersection of Parker and West Newberry roads, will literally be in our beautiful neighborhood. Imagine our backyard activities being overlooked by dozens of balconies. There are no privacy fences that can prevent that from happening.

Our infrastructure is not prepared for the planned growth, and that growth is massive. Why aren’t developers required to pay for the schools, roads and utilities from their profits rather than our taxes and outrageous Gainesville Regional Utilities bills? The planned thousands of homes and apartments will further stress the already overwhelmed schools, roads and utilities. I wouldn’t want my child to spend their years in a portable classroom.

It’s clear that our government cares more about developers, investors and future residents than it does about voter/taxpayers who they are supposed to serve. If this commission is sincere about serving its citizens rather than dictating what’s “good” for us, then these unwanted rental apartments will become single-family homes that match the American dream.

Charles Vitale, Gainesville

Education, not indoctrination

In November, I intend to vote to keep Mildred Russell in her place on the Alachua County School Board. I retired from the district nearly two years ago after 30 years of service and although I knew how the district should have worked, how it actually worked was entirely different.

Mildred Russell has brought clarity back to the board, which has been blinded by agenda politics for decades. A vote for Mildred Russell is a vote for education rather than indoctrination.

Jeffrey H. Dissell, Gainesville

Supply chain breakdown

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed how a breakdown in logistics and supply chain organization can have profound effects in the health of a population. Most recently, one of the most vulnerable demographics is being impacted — a baby formula shortage spells danger for children who may go without secure access to food. While the national out-of-stock rate for baby formula sits at 74%, rates have risen above 90% in Florida, according to data from Datasembly.

While alarming, this disparity may be even more pronounced in Alachua County, where the infant mortality rate is 50% greater than the state average, according to the Alachua County Health Department. Underserved populations are impacted even more dramatically, with Black populations having 4 times the infant mortality rate of white populations.

Combining this data on higher infant mortality with the lack of access to grocery stores in East Gainesville, this shortage could have significant implications for East Gainesville’s population.

Vincent Archibald, John Ramos and Andres Makarem, Gainesville

Ridiculous amount

I was paying $65 a month on my Gainesville Regional Utilities electric bill this time last year. Now I pay $200 a month just a year later. There is something majorly not right that it went up that high in a year.

They need to back off and increase it more slowly not triple it in one year. That is a ridiculous amount in just one year.

Charles Rice, Gainesville

Join the conversation

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.