Suzy Cohen: What everyone ought to know about moisturizers, serums and sleep masks

Moisturizers, serums and sleep masks — they all go on your face! Men and women use these to keep a youthful appearance. I’ll break it all down because you might be spending money on the wrong skin care item. Likewise, you may read this today and decide you want to try something new for your beauty regimen.

How do you know what to use? Let’s talk about the benefits of each.

Benefits of a serum: Reduces signs of aging, reduces hyperpigmentation, may ease minor skin irritation, is collagen-boosting most of the time, and improves firmness and elasticity.

Benefits of a face cream: Relieves dry skin and eases irritation; stops sensations of itchiness; hydrates, moisturizes and smooths skin to increase resiliency; helps temporarily restore youthful appearance and texture; and plumps smooth and softens dull, dry skin.

Benefits of a sleep mask (used to be called night cream): Forms a film to hydrate and maintain skin's essential moisture; moisturizes and reduces redness and discoloration; fights free radicals, reduces signs of fatigue and increases skin radiance; helps prevent UV and blue-light damage; and increases skin's natural ability to repair and renew.

Sleep masks are similar to a moisturizing face cream (which is an emollient), but the effects are more intense because the ingredients actually penetrate into the skin all night long. I am formulating a sleep mask right now, so I’ve been studying all of this lately.

A face cream and the sleep mask could be used interchangeably, or on alternate days. A sleep mask is applied at night. A face cream moisturizer is applied in the morning (and at night if desired). A serum is applied any time, day or night, usually twice a day if there are stubborn skin concerns.

The way a person takes care of their skin is highly individualized. Here are two suggestions:

Beauty ritual 1: Morning - A serum, followed by face cream. Evening - Apply a sleep mask.

Beauty ritual 2: Morning - Face cream only. Evening - Serum followed by a sleep mask.

Some people just use a serum, and some people use a moisturizer (face cream), and some use both! It depends on your preferences, skin type, age and many other factors, including where you live and what skin issues are of the utmost concern. Beauty rituals are very personal.

It makes the most sense to use a serum before your face cream because the serum is more lightweight. If you have a toner to spray or apply, that item would go on before the serum.

Whether you apply the serum at night or in the morning — or both times — is up to you.

A serum going on first, however, is very typical in skin care regimens. That’s because its molecular structure is thinner and lighter than that of a moisturizer. Face creams (as well as the newer “sleep masks” that are out now) are thicker than a serum, and therefore those are applied after the serum.

Join my free newsletter at suzycohen.com.