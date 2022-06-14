ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See who made the Times-Mail All-Area baseball team

By Auston Matricardi and Jeff Bartlett, The Times-Mail
With the high school baseball season in the books, we took a look at the players who had the greatest impact on their teams. Here is the Times-Mail all-area team for players from Bedford North Lawrence, Orleans and Mitchell. The list is in alphabetical order:

Kaedyn Bennett, Bedford North Lawrence

Bennett, a junior first baseman/third baseman, batted .321 with 11 RBIs, 11 runs and drew 12 walks while being hit by pitch eight times to post a team-leading .459 on-base percentage.

Bryce Berning, Orleans

After catching for much of last season, Berning was moved around the diamond this spring to fill a variety of needs for the Bulldogs. One thing that stayed consistent for the utlityman was his bat, as he was constantly getting on base for a team that needed him to do just that.

Grant Dalton, Bedford North Lawrence

The senior center fielder bounced back from a slow start, induced by a preseason hand injury, to hit .309 with five doubles, a team-best three triples, a home run and 12 RBIs. Dalton also produced 17 runs and drew 15 walks out of the leadoff spot, while committing a mere one error in the outfield.

Dalton was at his best when it mattered most as he went 4 for 7 in two sectional games. He nailed a runner at third in the Stars' 5-2 semifinal win over Seymour, and was 3 for 3 against New Albany ace Tucker Biven, including a roped double, in a 4-0 setback in the title tilt. Dalton will next play at Southeastern Illinois College.

Cal Gates, Bedford North Lawrence

The freshman right-fielder hit .323 with six doubles and 11 RBIs and a .423 OBP. He also led the team in runs with 22 and stolen bases with 11. Gates also led the outfield with seven assists and had only two errors in 48 total chances in right.

Dawson Glassco, Mitchell

Glassco didn't just have one of the best seasons in the area this year, he had one of the best seasons in the history of Mitchell baseball. The senior set new single-season records in batting average (.534), hits (47) and runs batted in (50) to help lead the Bluejackets to a Patoka Lake Athletic Conference championship. His 1.344 on-base plus slugging was off the charts and he only struck out five times in 106 plate appearances, the fewest of any Bluejacket that had more than 10 plate appearances

Ian Hall, Orleans

Hall did it all for Orleans as a sophomore, taking a big step up in responsibilities from his freshman season. He became the Bulldogs' ace this season, pitching the biggest games of the season for them, and was competitive when he was on the mound. He was also one of their only consistent sources of offense throughout the season.

Dayson Martin, Mitchell

The speedster returned to Mitchell for his senior season and made waves, taking over as the Bluejackets' leadoff hitter and centerfielder. He managed the team's third-best on-base percentage (.459) while hitting .326 and scored a bunch of runs because of it. He was also Mitchell's leading base-stealer, swiping 21 bags at an impressive 100 percent success rate.

Ben Seitzinger, Mitchell

The sophomore proved his freshman season was no flash in the pan, putting together quite the campaign in 2022. Seitzinger hit .512, nearly breaking the Mitchell single-season batting average record that Glassco ultimately toppled, and led the Bluejackets with a .623 on-base percentage. He also drove in 29 runs, stole 11 bases without getting caught, and drew a team-high 23 walks.

Seitzinger was also excellent on the mound, posting a 6-1 record with a save and a 2.24 earned run average across 43.2 innings. He struck out 56 batters and walked only 11.

Andrew Shepherd, Mitchell

An absolute bulldog on the mound, Shepherd was one of the driving forces behind the Bluejackets' success this season. He posted a 6-2 record on the mound, allowing just 15 earned runs across 58.2 innings for an earned run average of 1.79. He allowed only 54 hits and 18 walks while striking out 79 batters as well.

Though the right-hander considers himself a pitcher first, he was also solid with the stick. He hit .325 with a .942 on-base plus slugging, finished second on the team with 10 doubles and tied for the team lead with two home runs.

Kline Woodward, Bedford North Lawrence

Woodward led the Stars in hitting with a .341 average and in doubles with eight while adding a triple and a home run, driving in 11 runs and scoring 17. The sophomore also went 2-1 on the mound with a 2.51 earned-run average.

