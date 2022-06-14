ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Pain at the pump: Palm Beach County reaches $5 a gallon as gas prices continue to balloon

By Susan Salisbury
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9CPw_0gA3uwL900

Palm Beach County on Monday became the first county in Florida to average $5 a gallon of gas.

And the news gets worse: Industry experts say the cost to drivers is likely to continue to climb.

Palm Beach County, which usually has the state's highest gas prices, reached $5.01 on average for a gallon of regular gas, according to the weekly briefing from AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The rest of Florida is just shy of the national average of $5 a gallon, standing at $4.89.

For two weeks in a row, gas prices increased by double digits. Prices rose by 17 cents in the past week. The week before, they went up by 18 cents.

Nationally, gas has topped $5 a gallon in 21 states and Washington.

Global oil prices, national inflation, demand outpacing supplies and instability surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine are all factors that continue to affect the cost, said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

Wednesday, U.S. crude oil prices reached a three-month high of $122.11 per barrel. Gasoline is refined from crude oil, making its market price a major factor of cost passed on to motorists.

"The continued uncertainty surrounding global supply and demand has made it extremely difficult to pin down any realistic expectations on when drivers will see meaningful relief from sky-high gas prices," Jenkins said in his weekly briefing. "The Florida average price for gasoline is likely to exceed $5 a gallon this summer, if not before the end of June. From there, drivers should expect gas prices to continue fluctuating throughout the rest of the year."

After Palm Beach County, among the next most-expensive markets was Fort Lauderdale ($4.93), and Port St. Lucie ($4.92). The least-expensive markets in Florida are in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($4.68), Pensacola ($4.68) and Panama City ($4.73).

Why does Palm Beach County have the state's highest-priced gas?

Experts at AAA Auto Club South and Gas Buddy say there are numerous reasons for the dubious distinction.

“The biggest difference-maker in Palm Beach County prices is based on the cost of living and operating a business. If it costs more to keep the lights on, then you are likely to find higher costs for consumers as well,” Jenkins said.

What other factors are to blame?

Competition, or a lack of competition

Stations near low-price leaders such as Costco and Sam’s Club are likely to offer lower prices, too. Conversely, if there is no large gasoline retailer in an area, prices tend to be higher.

Price zones

A pricing practice known as zoning takes into account the number of competing stations, number of vehicles, average traffic flow, population density, income level and more. Set by the gasoline suppliers, price zones can result in varying prices for the same brand at stations a few miles apart.

Motor fuel tax rates

At 39.4 cents per gallon in state and local taxes, plus 18.4 cents in federal taxes, that brings taxes to 57.7 cents per gallon in Palm Beach County. But 30 other Florida counties have the same gasoline taxes, the highest allowed in Florida.

Distribution cost

These vary depending on how far trucks have to travel from a terminal to gas stations. Palm Beach County has no gasoline terminal. Port Everglades in Broward County is South Florida’s primary storage and distribution center for refined petroleum products, and all of Palm Beach County’s gasoline comes from there.

Property taxes, insurance and leasing costs

These tend to be higher near airports and interstate on- and off-ramps and in higher-income municipalities such as Boca Raton and Jupiter.

The market

Station owners charge what the market will bear. In an affluent county, that ends up with prices being higher. Higher-income communities also tend to have fewer gas stations, resulting in less competition. What does it boil down to? They charge more because they can.

Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat contributed to this report.

* * *

Support local journalism and consider a digital subscription to The Palm Beach Post. For a limited time, new subscribers can get a full year of digital access for only $9.99. Sign up here.

Comments / 1

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Who is running for Palm Beach County School Board? Inside the crowded August races

WEST PALM BEACH — Fourteen candidates are vying for four seats on the Palm Beach County School Board, which sets policies and oversees billions of dollars for the 10th largest school district in the United States. And though school board races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates' party affiliations are left off the ballot, the push to fill school board seats has become increasingly political.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida's COVID vaccination count drops by 60,000; DeSantis administration won't say why

Support local journalism. Become an all-access digital subscriber to any of our Florida publications. Florida removed tens of thousands of people from its COVID-19 vaccination tally in the past two weeks, and DeSantis administration officials refuse to explain why. Florida’s inoculation count dropped by 60,514 people, state Health Department figures...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
State
Washington State
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Traffic
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried West Palm Beach forum dominated by housing crisis, agreement DeSantis must go

WEST PALM BEACH — In a face-to-face encounter Wednesday evening, Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried took aim at Gov. Ron DeSantis in a forum dominated by kitchen table issues. Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Fried and Congressman Crist, the former GOP governor of Florida, met at the Box Gallery near downtown. The event...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Port Everglades#S Club#Global Oil Prices#Aaa The Auto Club Group#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Palm Beach Daily News

'Cheezboogah! Cheezboogah!': Palm Beach Post editor got to know his father working by his side at family diner

Tom Elia knew his father loved him when he was growing up in Boston. Then one transformative summer, he learned how much the man truly liked him. His dad drafted him to work at the family diner. It started poorly: He dropped everything, found himself worn out by the start of the breakfast rush and was forced to wear – No! – an apron. Thank goodness he could count back change like an adult.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

MTV 'Jackass' star Bam Margera found at hotel bar after leaving Florida rehab center

DELRAY BEACH — Actor Brandon "Bam" Margera, best-known as the star of the former MTV  show "Jackass," was found Wednesday after he left a Delray Beach treatment facility without authorization this week, police said Thursday.  Officers made contact with Margera on Wednesday after he was reported missing from a treatment facility, Delray Beach police spokesperson Ted White...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy