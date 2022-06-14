ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Restaurant openings: The Falcon bar soars again in Delray Beach

By Liz Balmaseda, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

One month after Delray Beach’s Death or Glory bar closed , its vintage space has been reborn as The Falcon.

The new bar and restaurant serves globally inspired, shareable dishes and creative, cheekily named cocktails (dreamed up by the team behind Boynton’s hip Sweetwater whiskey bar).

The Falcon revives the ghosts of the old Falcon House bar, one of the former inhabitants of the historic 1925-era house. In fact, this new version is partly the brainchild of former Falcon House bar-back Sean Inglehart , who went on to open Sweetwater.

Inglehart partnered with Death or Glory owner Annie Blake to bring the new concept to life. Blake describes the new spot as “a local haunt with a sexy atmosphere, great cocktails and global street food.”

The Falcon’s kitchen is in the hands of veteran executive chef Mike Stuhlmuller, whose dishes carry international echoes. They include Puerto Rican mofongo with crispy pork belly, Thai drunken noodles that are handmade in-house, Cypriot fried halloumi, Korean-inspired bulgogi bao, Indian curry cauliflower, Lebanese lamb kofta and other bites.

The Falcon

Location: 116 NE 6th Ave., Delray Beach, 561-808-8814, FalconDelray.com

Hours: Open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight on  Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Happenings: There’s happy hour daily from 5 to 7 p.m. On Sundays, there’s a “Bathrobe Brunch” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring live music – wear a kimono or bathrobe and you’ll get free boozy brunch drinks. Reggae night happens after Sunday brunch.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Restaurant openings: The Falcon bar soars again in Delray Beach

