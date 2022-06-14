ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Want to ensure clean water in Palm Beach County? Let voters decide.

By Robert Robbins
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ki8Tl_0gA3utgy00

Clean water in ample supply is the lifeblood of Palm Beach County. This is true everywhere but especially here because it is vital for our growing economy. Residents want to know when we turn on our taps that our water is safe to drink. We want to keep our waterways clean and clear for the recreational opportunities we and thousands of tourists take for granted.

The destruction of Florida’s natural water systems over the decades is well-documented. The good news today is that there’s there is bi-partisan agreement on the need to protect our waters. County, state and federal policymakers are all committed to restore and preserve our supply of clean water.

The county has a good track record to this effect. However, there is still much damage to undo from years of neglect. Corrective action must continue.

A group of water experts proposes a $100 million clean-water bond be presented to voters of Palm Beach County in November.

A majority of the Board of County Commissioners must approve before Aug. 5 for it to be placed on the ballot.

The Bond has two objectives: one, to increase the supply of potable water for our growing population. Two, to vastly improve the water quality in our critical waterways, including the Loxahatchee River and the Lake Worth Lagoon.

These objectives can be accomplished through science-based projects including septic conversion to sewers in pollution hot spots, state of the art stormwater treatment, and creation and preservation of wetlands for natural storage.

The cost to the average taxpayer would be about $10 per year, a small price to pay for a large long-term benefit.

Why put the water bond on the ballot this year? Historically, when the county invests in clean water, the State and Federal governments take notice and match or exceed the County’s investment. With policymakers at all levels focused on water quality, the chances are excellent PBC will benefit from a multiplier effect.

The other reason for investing now is that these are essential projects, not a wish list. We must protect our water supply and it will just be more expensive in the future if we delay. For a list of projects ready for completion, go to https://sustainablepbc.org/news/update

Voters of PBC understand the importance of protecting our paradise and have enthusiastically approved investments in the environment, especially in clean water, by large majorities.

We ask your help in encouraging the Board of County Commissioners to put this bond on the November ballot to let you, the voters, decide our clean-water future.

Rob Robbins served as Director, Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management (ERM from 2009 to 2018. He is on the Board of Sustainable Palm Beach County.

Comments / 1

Related
wqcs.org

Martin County Commissioners Pass Landscape Watering Ordinance to Protect Water Resources

Martin County - Tuesday June 15, 2022: The Martin County Board of County Commissioners passed a new landscape watering ordinance that implements the South Florida Water Management District's (SFWMD) mandatory year-round Landscape Irrigation Conservation measures. The SFWMD’s year-round Landscape Irrigation Conservation measures (Chapter 40E-24, Florida Administrative Code) are designed to...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Who is running for Palm Beach County School Board? Inside the crowded August races

WEST PALM BEACH — Fourteen candidates are vying for four seats on the Palm Beach County School Board, which sets policies and oversees billions of dollars for the 10th largest school district in the United States. And though school board races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates' party affiliations are left off the ballot, the push to fill school board seats has become increasingly political.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Lox Groves Works Toward Implementation Of RV Rental Policy

The Loxahatchee Groves Town Council reviewed and approved plans Tuesday, June 7 for the implementation of its ordinance regarding property owners who rent space during the season to temporary recreational vehicles (RVs). Many town residents, particularly those on larger lots, rent space to RVs for the winter season, often to...
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
NewPelican

Sidewalk design plan approved by commission

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea – After months of discussion and meetings about the future of its downtown, the town commission approved a design plan that would expand sidewalk cafes. The plans, drafted by Fort Lauderdale firm Architecture Alliance Landscape, allow for wider sidewalks, more dining space, and improved landscaping. Hugh Johnson, the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

Weinroth Gets Competitor and GL Homes After More Homes in Ag Reserve

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Water Quality#Potable Water#Economy#Politics Local#Election Local
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Visitors in their own town’: How much tourism is too much? Delray Beach officials grappling with growing issue

After a sluggish two years, tourists are making their way back to Delray Beach, flocking to the city’s vibrant downtown on Atlantic Avenue at a pace that’s set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. But as tourism numbers begin to rise, city officials are asking: How many tourists do we actually want in Delray? That’s the issue commissioners are grappling with as they craft the city’s long-term vision ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Westlake Homebuyer Assistance Boost A ‘HAPPY’ Bonus For Vets

U.S. military veterans now can count themselves included in the City of Westlake’s effort to create affordability for qualified homebuyers in the red-hot Palm Beach County real estate market, according to Mayor JohnPaul O’Connor. At the Tuesday, June 7 meeting of the Westlake City Council, O’Connor saw the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WPBF News 25

Port St. Lucie officials continue to improve workforce housing plan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city of Port St. Lucie continues to move forward to improve the affordable housing issue. Members of the city’s Affordable Housing Committee began Thursday afternoon’s meeting by appointing a new chair and going over incentives they’ve come up with and getting feedback and direction.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fired Delray Beach employee sues city for discrimination

A former Delray Beach employee has filed suit against the city, saying he was discriminated against, and eventually fired, because of his race and nationality. Two supervisors in Delray Beach’s public works department discriminated against the department’s sole Black and Haitian employee, Denis Placide, a project supervisor, according to claims in a lawsuit filed against the city this week. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Grand jury report to recommend removal of Broward School Board members, filing says

A long-awaited report from a grand jury, which has already indicted the former Broward school superintendent and two other administrators, will recommend that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove some school board members, a new court ruling says. But who those School Board members are — or what they are accused of doing — isn’t included in the Wednesday decision by the 4th District Court of Appeals, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy