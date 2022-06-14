Want to ensure clean water in Palm Beach County? Let voters decide.

Clean water in ample supply is the lifeblood of Palm Beach County. This is true everywhere but especially here because it is vital for our growing economy. Residents want to know when we turn on our taps that our water is safe to drink. We want to keep our waterways clean and clear for the recreational opportunities we and thousands of tourists take for granted.

The destruction of Florida’s natural water systems over the decades is well-documented. The good news today is that there’s there is bi-partisan agreement on the need to protect our waters. County, state and federal policymakers are all committed to restore and preserve our supply of clean water.

The county has a good track record to this effect. However, there is still much damage to undo from years of neglect. Corrective action must continue.

A group of water experts proposes a $100 million clean-water bond be presented to voters of Palm Beach County in November.

A majority of the Board of County Commissioners must approve before Aug. 5 for it to be placed on the ballot.

The Bond has two objectives: one, to increase the supply of potable water for our growing population. Two, to vastly improve the water quality in our critical waterways, including the Loxahatchee River and the Lake Worth Lagoon.

These objectives can be accomplished through science-based projects including septic conversion to sewers in pollution hot spots, state of the art stormwater treatment, and creation and preservation of wetlands for natural storage.

The cost to the average taxpayer would be about $10 per year, a small price to pay for a large long-term benefit.

Why put the water bond on the ballot this year? Historically, when the county invests in clean water, the State and Federal governments take notice and match or exceed the County’s investment. With policymakers at all levels focused on water quality, the chances are excellent PBC will benefit from a multiplier effect.

The other reason for investing now is that these are essential projects, not a wish list. We must protect our water supply and it will just be more expensive in the future if we delay. For a list of projects ready for completion, go to https://sustainablepbc.org/news/update

Voters of PBC understand the importance of protecting our paradise and have enthusiastically approved investments in the environment, especially in clean water, by large majorities.

We ask your help in encouraging the Board of County Commissioners to put this bond on the November ballot to let you, the voters, decide our clean-water future.

Rob Robbins served as Director, Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management (ERM from 2009 to 2018. He is on the Board of Sustainable Palm Beach County.