It seems that no western mountain town is exempt from dealing with the short-term rental crisis, and now Carbondale is taking some action of its own. The town announced on Monday that it would begin accepting applications for short-term rental licenses, and that all STRs must be licensed by July 31. After that, the town will pause new licenses with some exceptions as officials gather data and decide on what permanent regulations should be put in place. Licenses issued before July 31 will remain valid until Dec. 31, 2023.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO