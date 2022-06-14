ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Left behind by the post-COVID crowd

By Margaret Talev
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

One-third of Americans say most everyone they know except themselves seems to be moving past the pandemic, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index. Why it matters: Black, Democratic and urban respondents are the most likely to express this dichotomy. It's the latest measure of U.S....

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Axios Ipsos#Americans#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats
Axios

Trump called Pence a "wimp" on "heated" Jan. 6 phone call

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released testimony from a slew of Trump administration aides about a "heated" phone call in which former President Trump berated his then-vice president for refusing to overturn the election. What they're saying: "It started off [in a] calmer tone ... and then it...
POTUS
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Biden says recession is "not inevitable"

President Biden on Thursday threw cold water on a potential recession in a new interview with the Associated Press. Driving the news: “First of all, it’s not inevitable,” Biden said in a 30-minute interview at the Oval Office. “Secondly, we’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

America's belief in God hits new low

The number of Americans who believe in God has dropped to the lowest level in the 78 years Gallup has asked the question, per a poll out Friday. Driving the news: 81% of U.S. adults say they believe in God — down 6 points from 2017. Belief in God...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

COVID disproportionately hurt renters of color, study says

The pandemic hit millions of renters hard — especially people of color, individuals living with children and those living in the South, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). Why it matters: Rent reached an all-time high in recent months in large...
HOUSE RENT
Axios

Abortions have been increasing since 2017, new data shows

One in five pregnancies in the U.S. in 2020 ended in an abortion, according to data released Wednesday by the Guttmacher Institute. The big picture: The number of abortions in the U.S. had been in decline for about 30 years until 2017, when national abortion figures were at their lowest since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, but the new data shows that they have been increasing since.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Axios

America's workers are up for grabs

Stress and burnout are rising in the U.S., but jobs are plentiful and Americans are willing to move to new places for work. Why it matters: The CEOs who can get company culture right, and the mayors who can sell their cities, have an unprecedented opportunity to lure top-tier talent.
ECONOMY
Axios

Biden administration expands terrorism-related exemptions for Afghan evacuees

The Department of Homeland Security and State Department announced on Tuesday that they would expand the number of terrorism-related exemptions to allow Afghan evacuees who worked with and supported the U.S. government to qualify for protection and immigration benefits. Why it matters: Existing exemptions from terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds (TRIG) include...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

What workers really want: raises that beat inflation

You might have heard that nowadays workers want flexibility or jobs with a sense of purpose. But with inflation on the rise, something far more basic is getting attention: Cost of living wage adjustments (COLAs), or raises that keep up with actual inflation. Why it matters: Though wages have risen...
BUSINESS
Axios

Trump's plan would've created "first constitutional crisis," witness says

Former federal judge J. Michael Luttig testified Thursday that if former President Trump succeeded in convincing former Vice President Pence to declare Trump the president in 2020, it would have been "the first constitutional crisis since the founding of the republic." The big picture: Luttig advised Pence that his only...
POTUS
Axios

The UN leader's unique and lonely role on climate

Among the leaders participating in a virtual climate and energy meeting hosted by the White House Friday morning is a man who has become the voice of climate activists worldwide, UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Driving the news: Guterres, who will deliver virtual remarks to the Major Economies Forum (MEF)...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy