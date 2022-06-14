Section V boys lacrosse wraps up wild ride: It may have been the year of the defenseman

The 2022 Section V boys lacrosse season was more than just a season. It was a full season for the first time since 2019.

The 2020 season was robbed completely by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 season was played, but abbreviated. But the current season that officially wrapped up on Saturday with Canandaigua Academy’s loss in the Class B state championship , had a full regular season and a full postseason without interruption.

No doubt about it, the 2022 season was fantastic and for more reasons than simply having a full season. Let’s take a look back to recap what we saw in 2022.

Herb Fitch Senior Games

Before we shift into reverse, let’s point to a final opportunity for local lacrosse this spring: The Herb Fitch Senior Games on Wednesday, which will be played at Victor High.

The Rochester Chapter of USA Lacrosse selected rosters for boys and girls games, which will be played at 6 p.m. (girls) and 8 p.m. (boys). More than 50 graduating seniors were nominated for each game. Tickets are $5 and students 18 or younger are admitted for free.

The games honor the memory of Hall of Famer Herbert T. Fitch, who was involved with lacrosse as a player, coach and official for more than 45 years after his playing career at Hobart College (1938-1942).

Class A recap

Class A unfolded pretty much as expected and gave us a rematch in the championship between No. 3 Fairport and No. 1 Pittsford.

No. 5 Rush-Henrietta had some fans as an underdog with faceoff ace Mike Valent leading the way, and the Royal Comets came close. Valent won 21 of 27 faceoffs but R-H fell one goal short in the semifinals.

That set the stage for the championship and Fairport, which won the 2021 title over Pittsford in overtime, didn’t need it this season. The Raiders won their third straight title with a quick start and goals from six different players, then advanced to the state semifinals where they lost to eventual state champion Baldwinsville .

As for 2023, Class A will be interesting. Fairport is being hit hard by graduation with 17 graduating seniors but they have the Monte brothers, freshman Mitchell and junior Jackson coming back as two of the more exciting offensive players in Section V.

Pittsford is losing 14 to graduation and Rush-Henrietta is losing nine players, but Valent is back for a senior season. Hilton and McQuaid each graduate five seniors, but McQuaid will have five of its top six scorers back next spring.

Class B recap

This was the surprise class of the spring and probably had the Game of the Year when Canandaigua defeated top-seeded and undefeated Victor in the semifinals round . It was a stunner because of how easily the Blue Devils handled their rival in the regular season, a 7-2 win on May 5.

But CA did not have faceoff ace Luke McCrobie for that game, which allowed Victor to dominate possessions. And attackman Matt Belles also was not there for the May 5 game.

Their return for the May 28 semifinal did two things: McCrobie gave CA a better chance at winning faceoffs and therefore, possessions. And even though Belles didn’t score a point in that semifinal game, the Victor defense had to account for him, something it didn’t have to do on May 5.

CA’s 6-5 win drew attention statewide and for good reason. The long-time sentiment has been that whichever Class B team emerges from Section V has an open road in the state tournament and the Braves showed that by beating Hamburg and West Genesee to advance to the state final, which was an 8-1 loss to Garden City.

Considering the contenders in B at the start of the season were Victor, Canandaigua, defending champ Webster Thomas and the emergence of Spencerport (which beat CA in the regular season and took CA to overtime in the first-round of the playoffs), the 2022 season was a wild and exciting ride.

Class B in 2023 will be fun again. CA won its first title since 2013 (after losing in five finals between titles) but graduates 10 seniors including all three starting defensemen.

Irondequoit loses just seven to graduation, Webster Thomas loses 13 and Spencerport isn’t going anywhere with all but four graduating seniors coming back. But guess who else isn’t going anywhere?

Victor graduates just five players and of the 236 goals goals scored this spring, all 236 were scored by underclassmen.

Class C recap

This class was dominated by Palmyra-Macedon, which won its first title since 2017 .

The top-seeded Raiders defeated No. 3 Honeoye Falls-Lima in a matchup that was expected, although No. 4 Geneva and No. 2 Wayne were in the running.

Pal-Mac meeting HF-L for the title provided a great matchup on faceoffs, where Pal-Mac senior Quinn Nolan went up against HF-L sophomore Drew Angelo . Nolan got the best of the youngster, winning 15 of 17 while also scoring three goals but it was clear that Nolan had his work cut out.

Class C has been refreshingly balanced in recent seasons with Pal-Mac, HF-L and Geneva winning titles. The 2023 season will certainly be up for grabs as the usual contenders don’t lose much to graduation: Pal-Mac (9), HF-L (6), Wayne (7) and Geneva (9).

But there is plenty of excitement at HF-L. Along with Angelo, the Cougars have a talented young lineup that includes sophomore attackman Chase Perryman . He led HF-L with 55 goals and he’s a name to remember because he’ll be among the elite talents in Section V by the time he’s a senior.

Class D recap

Of course Penn Yan factored in Class D and ultimately won its 26th Section V title in 27 seasons. That number speaks for itself but especially this spring as the Mustangs took the field with just two seniors on the roster that left two eighth-graders and two freshmen among the starters.

Consider that for just a minute. If you’re a freshman in high school, you were born in or around 2009. Penn Yan was 2-3 at the start of the season and that included an 8-0 loss to Canandaigua where the young lineup appeared hesitant to even shoot on goal, much less cut through traffic.

Still, the Mustangs did not back down from their traditional tough schedule of non-league opponents that included CA, Fairport, Clarence-VI, Webster Thomas and Carthage-III. And while they received a stiff test in the final from No. 1 seed Livonia/Avon, the No. 2 Mustangs prevailed in a testament to not only the work of the players but the faith and expertise of coach Brian Hobart and assistants Chris Redington and Harry Queener .

Livonia/Avon missed a golden opportunity to win its first Section V title with a talented lineup that graduates 11 seniors, including its top four scorers. But the Lakers still have talent returning, so they’ll be in the 2023 conversation, as will Marcus Whitman, which has some solid young talent and graduates just four seniors.

But Penn Yan isn’t going anywhere. The Mustangs will need a new goalie, but 201 of the 207 goals scored this spring were scored by underclassmen.

Year of the defenseman?

This space earlier this season looked at the wealth of talented faceoff midfielders in Section V, but how about the long sticks?

Faceoff success is a science: Here are the standouts in Section V boys lacrosse

A look at the list of committed players is impressive with guys like Ryan Dodge (Stony Brook) of Victor, Eric Platten (Yale) and Brady Comella (Hobart) of Canandaigua, Pal-Mac’s Robert Kinslow (Hobart), Eli Adams (Fairfield) of Webster Thomas, Louie Germain (Bucknell) of Victor, Hunter Smith of McQuaid (Richmond) and Pittsford’s Charlie DiBiase (UMass Lowell).

There was a time when lacrosse defensemen were the biggest guys on the team with an emphasis on the physical part of the game, not so much handling the ball. But that stereotype has shifted in recent years and the talent in the defensive third of the field in Section V is superb from game to game.

The guys listed here, along with plenty of others, do great work in bodying up opponents and timing stick checks to put the ball on the ground. But their ability to scoop ground balls in addition to the stick skills to navigate traffic and then the speed to get the ball away from that traffic is truly impressive. Not to mention, vital to success for their team.

It’s no coincidence that four of the eight names on that list are Section V champs this spring and all eight are on teams that reached at least the Section V semifinals.

All-American honors

Several local players were named national All-Americans, headlined this spring by Canandaigua senior defenseman Eric Platten, a two-time pick for All-America honors.

Joining Platten as All-Americans are Quinn Nolan (Palmyra-Macedon midfielder), Nick Hauman (Webster Schroeder midfielder), Thomas Gravino (Victor midfielder), Noah Gibson (Irondequoit attackman) and Eli Adams (Webster Thomas defenseman).

Academic All-Americans include Brady Comella (Canandaigua defenseman), Curtis Denison (Geneva attackman), Griffin Emerson (Penn Yan goalie), Louie Germain (Victor defenseman), Hunter Smith (McQuaid defenseman) and Mike Valent (Rush-Henrietta midfielder).

