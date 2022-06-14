ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Paul LePage tries to make a comeback in Maine. Will independent voters bite?

By Maine Public
bpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's race for governor will be a three-way contest focused on two longtime rivals, incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who have never faced one another in an election. Tuesday is Maine's primary day, but when it comes to the race...

www.bpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
bpr.org

Unaffiliated voters had a big impact on the NC-11 Primary Election

The North Carolina Board of Elections finalized the primary election voting numbers this month. Political analysts are beginning to make sense of the data. BPR looks at the impact of unaffiliated voters in Western North Carolina:. About 20 percent of registered voters in North Carolina went to the polls for...
ELECTIONS
bpr.org

New Jersey touts abortion protections to lure businesses

Gov. Phil Murphy has a message for companies located in conservative states: come to New Jersey and your employees' abortion rights will be protected. In a letter sent to nearly 60 businesses, the Democratic governor warned that an expected Supreme Court decision could spell the end of the federal protection for abortion, but that New Jersey would ensure reproductive rights regardless.
ECONOMY
bpr.org

'On Juneteenth' historian examines the hope and hostility toward emancipation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Sunday marks the holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the day the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to free enslaved people. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed just a couple of weeks before July 4, which celebrates America gaining its independence while enslaved people remained in bondage. Our guest, Annette Gordon-Reed, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Harvard professor who's written a book called "On Juneteenth." It's part history, part memoir. She's from east Texas, and she's a historian of slavery and the early American republic. Her other books include "Thomas Jefferson And Sally Hemings: An American Controversy" and "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." She also edited the book "Race On Trial: Law And Justice In American History." Terry Gross spoke with Annette Gordon-Reed last year, when her book was published.
TEXAS STATE
bpr.org

Skyrocketing gas prices affect Colorado's way of life

The high gas prices in Colorado have people changing their spending and commuting habits. Colorado Public Radio’s Matt Bloom reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Maine State
Maine Elections
bpr.org

WNC listeners share picks for NPR’s summer books project

Looking for a summer read? BPR listeners have you covered. NPR asked poets laureate, state librarians, bookstore owners and other literary luminaries from all 50 states — plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico — to recommend quintessential reads that illuminate where they live. BPR decided to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy