Room to breathe for E.A.R.S.

ENGLEWOOD — With lots of new space, the E.A.R.S. Thrift Store is receiving new donations daily.

The nonprofit foster-care Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary recently moved from a small store on West Dearborn Street to a more roomy location, formerly Millie’s Trading Post, 280 S. McCall Road.

“We are still unpacking,” store manager Barbara Kerwich said. “We are really excited at having a new spacious area with a dressing room, a bathroom.”

All of the money goes to sanctuary, whose headquarters is at 500 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, to help with dog and cat adoptions.

The rescue has open rooms where potential adopters can mingle with kittens and cats. Dogs are housed in foster homes until they are adopted.

Kerwich said volunteers are needed to help unpack, inspect donations, sort and hang clothing at the new thrift store.

“It’s a lot bigger and less-crowded than the old location,” she said. “We are only displaying really nice items. Some is nearly new or new price tags on them. We are trying to be upscale and ‘boutiquey,’ but still very affordable. Our shirts and pants are $3 each. Our boutique items are more, but still very reasonable — especially because they still have new tags on them.”

Other sale items when available include Corningware, Pyrex, Lennox, jewelry active and sportswear, Kerwich said.

“We have nice artwork,” she said. “The people who donate to us are very kind. We inspect items to make sure they aren’t chipped or broken. We have volunteers who go around and hang up clothing and look through the racks to make sure they are in the right size order. We even have one volunteer who comes in because she loves to clean.”

The store also sells shoes, housewares, books, videos, kitchenwear and furniture. There are plans for a July 4 sale.

However, Kerwick said there will be sporadic sales when there’s an overstock of items. There’s the potential for weekly sales after the items are completely unpacked.

“It’s much brighter and airier in here for our customers to see things,” she said. “All of the money goes back to the rescue. We are happy — it’s a really lovely location.”

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and in July and August hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

A grand opening is planned for the fall when winter residents return, Kerwick said.