ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

'Clean, drain and dry' boats to protect Canandaigua Lake

By Mike Murphy, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

CANANDAIGUA — Clean, drain and dry.

That’s what people who are working to protect the water quality of Canandaigua Lake are hoping boat owners do with their watercraft before entering the lake waters.

A new decontamination boat-washing station should help.

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, was joined Monday by regional government and city and town of Canandaigua leaders to officially open the station, which includes a pressure washer, small hot-water heater and a small storage shed made by Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES students, at the Canandaigua Lake State Marine Park boat launch.

This year, Mayor Bob Palumbo, Canandaigua City Councilmember Stephen Uebbing and others on council have been pushing hard for a station at the boat launch. The boat wash is seen as a way to help prevent the spread of invasive species and protect the health of Canandaigua Lake and other lakes in the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KG7n5_0gA3tIVe00

Previously, boat owners were directed to a nearby car wash —  for those who chose to wash their boats, anyway.

Invasive species, such as quagga mussels, which are already in the lake, can contribute to harmful blue-green algae blooms and some species, like the aquatic water plant hydrilla, can be transported by boat.

'Finger Lakes Forever: Campaign to finish key conservation projects: Here's how

More: Canandaigua seeks boat-washing station at state launch. Here's why

'We didn't know what was in there' What was uncovered during cleanup of Canandaigua Lake?

The lake supplies drinking water to approximately 35,000 people in the city and Ontario County towns of Bristol, Canandaigua, East Bloomfield, Farmington, Hopewell and Manchester and the village of Manchester.

The lake helps drive the tourism industry and local economy as well as serving as a recreational destination spot and place to experience peace and tranquility, Helming said.

“For us, this is the heart and soul of our community,” Helming said.

The boat-wash equipment was secured through the teamwork of multiple levels of government, as well as New York State Parks, state Department of Environmental Conservation, Finger Lakes Institute, Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) and Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qo5LX_0gA3tIVe00

The community made very clear that this was a need, according to Fred Bonn, Finger Lakes regional director for New York State Parks, and as such, the station was discussed, permitted and built in 60 days.

The station will serve as an opportunity to be more respectful and responsible for the water quality of the lake, Bonn said. Boat owners and operators are strongly encouraged to wash their boats before entering the lake but are not required to do so.

“It is my hope the boating community shares our concern,” Mayor Palumbo said.

Watershed stewards will be available to help inspect watercrafts for invasive species as well as educate boat owners and operators on the importance of protecting the health of the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMoGE_0gA3tIVe00

The station is among the best line of defenses against new invasive species, said Lynn Klotz, president of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association.

“Prevention is one of the most effective strategies we have for protecting Canandaigua Lake from the threats of aquatic invasive species,” Klotz said.

This is a pilot program, but one that is a result of governments, agencies and organizations coming together to achieve common goal, Helming said.

The goal is to have a permanent structure to keep the lake as pristine as possible for future generations, Helming said.

“This boat wash station will help,” Helming said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 'Clean, drain and dry' boats to protect Canandaigua Lake

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, NY
City
Manchester, NY
City
Hopewell, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
City
East Bloomfield, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Helming
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy