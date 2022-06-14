'Clean, drain and dry' boats to protect Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA — Clean, drain and dry.

That’s what people who are working to protect the water quality of Canandaigua Lake are hoping boat owners do with their watercraft before entering the lake waters.

A new decontamination boat-washing station should help.

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, was joined Monday by regional government and city and town of Canandaigua leaders to officially open the station, which includes a pressure washer, small hot-water heater and a small storage shed made by Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES students, at the Canandaigua Lake State Marine Park boat launch.

This year, Mayor Bob Palumbo, Canandaigua City Councilmember Stephen Uebbing and others on council have been pushing hard for a station at the boat launch. The boat wash is seen as a way to help prevent the spread of invasive species and protect the health of Canandaigua Lake and other lakes in the region.

Previously, boat owners were directed to a nearby car wash — for those who chose to wash their boats, anyway.

Invasive species, such as quagga mussels, which are already in the lake, can contribute to harmful blue-green algae blooms and some species, like the aquatic water plant hydrilla, can be transported by boat.

The lake supplies drinking water to approximately 35,000 people in the city and Ontario County towns of Bristol, Canandaigua, East Bloomfield, Farmington, Hopewell and Manchester and the village of Manchester.

The lake helps drive the tourism industry and local economy as well as serving as a recreational destination spot and place to experience peace and tranquility, Helming said.

“For us, this is the heart and soul of our community,” Helming said.

The boat-wash equipment was secured through the teamwork of multiple levels of government, as well as New York State Parks, state Department of Environmental Conservation, Finger Lakes Institute, Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) and Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association.

The community made very clear that this was a need, according to Fred Bonn, Finger Lakes regional director for New York State Parks, and as such, the station was discussed, permitted and built in 60 days.

The station will serve as an opportunity to be more respectful and responsible for the water quality of the lake, Bonn said. Boat owners and operators are strongly encouraged to wash their boats before entering the lake but are not required to do so.

“It is my hope the boating community shares our concern,” Mayor Palumbo said.

Watershed stewards will be available to help inspect watercrafts for invasive species as well as educate boat owners and operators on the importance of protecting the health of the lake.

The station is among the best line of defenses against new invasive species, said Lynn Klotz, president of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association.

“Prevention is one of the most effective strategies we have for protecting Canandaigua Lake from the threats of aquatic invasive species,” Klotz said.

This is a pilot program, but one that is a result of governments, agencies and organizations coming together to achieve common goal, Helming said.

The goal is to have a permanent structure to keep the lake as pristine as possible for future generations, Helming said.

“This boat wash station will help,” Helming said.

