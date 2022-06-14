ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primaries in Nevada and South Carolina highlight Tuesday's races to watch

By Deepa Shivaram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday is primary day in four states: Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and South Carolina. The top races to watch are centered in Nevada, with key congressional and state contests, and in South Carolina, which has U.S. House incumbents being challenged by Republicans who have the endorsement of former President Donald...

bpr.org

Unaffiliated voters had a big impact on the NC-11 Primary Election

The North Carolina Board of Elections finalized the primary election voting numbers this month. Political analysts are beginning to make sense of the data. BPR looks at the impact of unaffiliated voters in Western North Carolina:. About 20 percent of registered voters in North Carolina went to the polls for...
ELECTIONS
bpr.org

New Jersey touts abortion protections to lure businesses

Gov. Phil Murphy has a message for companies located in conservative states: come to New Jersey and your employees' abortion rights will be protected. In a letter sent to nearly 60 businesses, the Democratic governor warned that an expected Supreme Court decision could spell the end of the federal protection for abortion, but that New Jersey would ensure reproductive rights regardless.
ECONOMY
bpr.org

'On Juneteenth' historian examines the hope and hostility toward emancipation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Sunday marks the holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the day the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to free enslaved people. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed just a couple of weeks before July 4, which celebrates America gaining its independence while enslaved people remained in bondage. Our guest, Annette Gordon-Reed, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Harvard professor who's written a book called "On Juneteenth." It's part history, part memoir. She's from east Texas, and she's a historian of slavery and the early American republic. Her other books include "Thomas Jefferson And Sally Hemings: An American Controversy" and "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." She also edited the book "Race On Trial: Law And Justice In American History." Terry Gross spoke with Annette Gordon-Reed last year, when her book was published.
TEXAS STATE

