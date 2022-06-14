Oneil Cruz maintaining grit, joy playing in Indianapolis: 'He wants to get better every day'

INDIANAPOLIS -- First pitch against Columbus was at 7:05 p.m. for the Indianapolis Triple-A baseball team. At 1 p.m., Oneil Cruz was on the field taking ground balls. Within the monotony of a minor league baseball season, Cruz keeps the same routine. Whether it’s at shortstop, where his 6-foot-7 stature makes him stand out, or in the batting cage, where he starts six hours before the game, every day.

Cruz spent two games with Pittsburgh in the Major Leagues last year -- he was the first player to start at shortstop in the majors taller than 6-5 -- and will likely return, possibly for good, at some point this season. Scouts drool over his power and athleticism. Before spring training, ESPN ranked him as the No. 13 prospect in baseball.

He isn’t worried about any of that, though. Right now his concentration is on the present and on doing what he can in Indianapolis -- while maybe having some fun in the process.

“I’m focused,” he said through an interpreter. “Every day I’m focused. I know I’m not at my best right now, but I’m heading in that direction, so that’s the way I want it.”

There’s little, for that matter, Cruz allows to bother him. He’s sprouted up three to four inches since the beginning of his career to a nearly unprecedented height for a middle infielder. The fact that his limbs are longer, that he carries more weight than he used to, that he no longer fits the physical archetype of a shortstop, hasn’t forced him into any adjustments or changed the way he plays.

More Triple-A baseball:Opening day in Indy features a Baseball Unicorn, a near immaculate inning and more

He also didn’t panic when he hit .176 with a lone homer through 85 plate appearances in April. Hitting in cold weather has been an issue throughout his career. And like clockwork, Cruz heated up as the weather did, batting .256 with six homers in May.

This is Cruz’s seventh year in professional baseball, having originally signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. Entering this year it totaled 444 games and 1,823 plate appearances. Off the field, he has two children. He’s 23 years old. It makes for an uncommon combination of youthful ardor and veteran seasoning.

“He wants to get better every day. He wants to be the best,” Indianapolis manager Miguel Perez said. “He’s willing to listen. He’s willing to work and do the things he needs to do in order to get to that level.”

About 6:50 p.m., as the sun dips lower in the sky and the game grows closer, Cruz finishes his final warm-ups in left field. As he jogs toward the dugout, he stops by a youth team standing by the third base line to sign a baseball.

It’s nothing new for him. Jeremy Rodriguez, who coached Cruz in rookie ball in 2017 remembers how much time the then 18-year-old spent signing autographs and using his limited English to chat with kids when he was on the Great Lakes Loons. When the team visited the Field of Dreams field in Iowa, it turned into an impromptu clinic with the Little League team practicing there.

“Oneil was in heaven,” Rodriguez said. “He loved it. I think just watching him act like a kid with the kids is something I’ll never forget.

“The best smile in the league, 100%. No matter how you’re feeling that day, his laugh and his smile will change your day. And we always tell him that. But really (goes) with the flow, very kind-hearted.”

The smile is gone when the game begins. Leading off the bottom of the first for Indianapolis, Cruz watches the first pitch go by for a strike before cracking a sinking line drive past the second baseman and into right field.

Teammates called him “Baby Giraffe” in the low minors because of his lankiness, but he looks more like a gazelle as he advances to third on another single, showing off his speed with long, graceful strides.

In the third inning, Cruz’s youthful enthusiasm comes out again. His left side of the infield partner, third baseman Rodolfo Castro, homers. Castro touches home plate, and Cruz stands on the top step of the home dugout, dancing as he greets his teammate.

The game ends, a 9-6 Indianapolis win, and Cruz jogs up the middle to perform a multi-step celebration with second baseman Ji-Hwan Bae.

“People love him in the clubhouse,” said Perez, who also managed Cruz at Double-A Altoona in 2021. “People gravitate to him.”

Everything Cruz has done in the past nine hours — the early grounders, the dancing, everything that went into the game itself — was all in a day’s work. The cycle will repeat the next day, determination and joy driving it all.