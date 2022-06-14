Appreciating locals

This Sunday, Aspen is invited to participate in a Juneteenth celebration to honor men and women of color while closing out the Food & Wine Classic weekend. Aspen Meadows Resort will host the celebration at the Walter Isaacson Center, Plato’s Restaurant and Deck and the Madeleine Albright Center. The McBride Sisters Wine Company, Chef Kwame Onwuachi and Food & Wine have partnered with the resort to put on the only Juneteenth event taking place in Aspen this year.
Steve Skinner’s words hit home (Skinner: The canary is smoking a Marlboro, June 14). I greatly miss old Aspen. I’ve been a part-timer since 1962. Have seen and lived Aspen’s golden age. Skinner’s article hits home hard. So much for what used to be. But it sure is missed. Thanks. Respectfully.
Summer season kicks off in full gear this weekend with Aspen’s Food & Wine Classic, followed later this month by the start of the Aspen Music Festival as well as all the intellectual and political offerings at the Aspen Institute. But don’t forget, there’s also a good deal of stuff going on behind the scenes that will continue to impact us in ways more substantive and longer term than the eagerly awaited Aspen-Snowmass summer event schedule.
I was deeply saddened and shocked to learn that Aspen Times Editor Andrew Travers was fired on June 10, apparently for publishing two columns critical of the luxury hotel developer Vladislav Doronin. As the artistic director of a small local arts festival, I have witnessed Andrew’s contribution to our community...
The body of a man who went missing Wednesday after falling into the Devil’s Punchbowl on Independence Pass has been found and recovered, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. He was identified as Steve Midlarsky, 63, of Florida. Midlarsky is a former resident of Aspen, according to...
Vladislav Doronin’s purchase of the Lift One property in Aspen will likely be pyrrhic. Very large sums of money are now taking control of almost all Aspen institutions, including the other newspaper, which has now conceded editorial control to Doronin. However, there is one party the billionaires cannot purchase:...
Editor's note: This story was updated online at 7:30 a.m. today and contains additional information to the version appearing in Thursday's print edition of the Aspen Daily News. Local authorities searched Wednesday afternoon and evening for a male believed to be lost in the Devil’s Punchbowl area of Independence Pass....
Following a successful two-week pop-up in the winter, Taikun Sushi Aspen is returning to the Marble Bar in the Aspen Mountain Residences for a full summer season. Proprietor Ryan Chadwick hopes the sushi concept will stay awhile. “It went really well this past winter — it was kind of a...
Individual tickets for the 2022 Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Ideas: Health, for more than 20 sessions that will take place on the Aspen Meadows campus and the Hotel Jerome Ballroom, go on sale Friday. For tickets, locations and the full agenda, visit aspenshowtix.com online or go to the Wheeler...
A recent article (“Glenwood Springs March for Our Lives delivers clear message,” Aspen Daily News, June 13) contains a call to action: Do something now!. This message resonates across our nation because of the evil that emerged in the murder of 17 individuals in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, and also the 21 killed in this year's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Aspen Councilman Ward Hauenstein used his time at the top of the regular meeting on Tuesday to make an impassioned plea — one he’d taken the time to prewrite — to the community to rally around a local tradition of free press. “My comments are my own,”...
The demographics of Aspen have completely changed, and it is something you always expected, but never like this. You’d think the younger generations would be coming in and shaking things up, but instead you have the 50-year-olds (and older) coming in and — surprise, surprise — making things worse.
I sure am glad that Ogden bought The Aspen Times operation. They pedal their editorial influence through out the western ski towns. If I post a letter they don’t like, it just isn’t printed, which is at least 50% of the letters I send to them. If the editors of these “rags” dare to allow an opinion about a developer that is trashing a beautiful historic neighborhood, he gets fired. That is what is great about the Aspen Daily News. You print it whether you agree or disagree as long as it isn’t libelous. So Hooray! I don’t have to waste any time reading The Aspen Times.
The city of Aspen’s Lumberyard development will provide a $425 million, 277-unit, 503-bedroom (or so) affordable housing community. The city intends to spend about 10 years developing this project in phases — with construction tentatively slated to begin in 2024. Current plans assume the Lumberyard will include about 189 rental and 88 ownership units, spanning APCHA income categories 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Investigators from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control concluded their joint investigation with local authorities on Thursday into the cause of the devastating structure fire that destroyed a home, killed two people and injured one in the early-morning hours Monday. The fire burned incredibly hot — the blaze...
It seems that no western mountain town is exempt from dealing with the short-term rental crisis, and now Carbondale is taking some action of its own. The town announced on Monday that it would begin accepting applications for short-term rental licenses, and that all STRs must be licensed by July 31. After that, the town will pause new licenses with some exceptions as officials gather data and decide on what permanent regulations should be put in place. Licenses issued before July 31 will remain valid until Dec. 31, 2023.
Evidently satisfied with the work of Superintendent David Baugh, the Aspen School District Board of Education approved a contract amendment to “incentivize” Baugh to remain with the district for at least the next five years. During Monday’s meeting, the school board unanimously approved an extension of Baugh’s contract...
The Aspen City Council adopted two ordinances on first reading at their Tuesday meeting which, if passed on second reading, will regulate residential development activity. Ordinances 13 and 14 are the result of months of discussion with city officials, members of the public and stakeholders throughout the moratorium on residential development that was enacted by Ordinance 6. Although related, the two ordinances address different areas of the city’s land use code and do not cover short-term rentals.
Forget about the Second Amendment. It appears that we here in Aspen now have to worry about First Amendment rights. It appears big money can shut down editorial opinion and letters to the editor in our community and get long-term locals fired for standing up to principals. What’s worse is I’m frightened to write this letter, but I hope that it helps to ensure that we fight for freedom of the press. Don’t ignore this event thinking it is inconsequential.
