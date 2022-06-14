Appreciating locals

I sure am glad that Ogden bought The Aspen Times operation. They pedal their editorial influence through out the western ski towns. If I post a letter they don’t like, it just isn’t printed, which is at least 50% of the letters I send to them. If the editors of these “rags” dare to allow an opinion about a developer that is trashing a beautiful historic neighborhood, he gets fired. That is what is great about the Aspen Daily News. You print it whether you agree or disagree as long as it isn’t libelous. So Hooray! I don’t have to waste any time reading The Aspen Times.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO