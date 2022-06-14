ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville-Eaton Central School salutatorian: 'Never let anyone define you'

By Mike Jaquays
Utica Observer-Dispatch
The Class of 2022 will say farewell to a high school career that included nearly two years under the cloud of a global  pandemic. While COVID-19 may have marred some of their high school experience, this class has grit and they have made it to the finish line. As members of the graduating class prepare to move on to the next chapter in their lives, the Observer-Dispatch sat down with several seniors across the Mohawk Valley. They offered advice for their fellow students, shared their college and career goals and more. Congratulations to the Class of 2022.

Morrisville-Eaton Central School class of 2022 salutatorian and FFA chapter President Lacey Priest truly exemplifies today's FFA — and the diversity of training and experience it offers to all — according to chapter advisor and MECS agriculture teacher Rebecca Werbela.

"Lacey is the epitome of a well-rounded student who has held an intricate part in creating FFA momentum for our new and developing program," Werbela said. "Lacey sets a great example for maturity while maintaining a fun and cheeky demeanor."

The MECS FFA chapter was chartered in July 2019, and Priest said she has been involved from the beginning. The acronym FFA originally stood for "Future Farmers of America" and initially the group was more oriented toward students growing up on family farms who would continue to work there as adults.

Priest has no plans to become a farmer after high school. Today's FFA isn't just about building tomorrow's farmers but also nurturing the future teachers, doctors and scientists of America as well. Priest's membership has given her invaluable people skills and the training to excel no matter what field she pursues after college.

"It has definitely boosted my leadership skills and my self-confidence," she said. "Now I feel at ease speaking in front of people and leading a group."

'Just follow your heart'

Priest, the daughter of Michelle and Kevin Priest of Cazenovia, has a grade point average of 96.11. She will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy this fall to study aeronautical and mechanical engineering but after that, she really hasn't decided on a career goal.

Her original plan was to attend the Air Force Academy but that didn't work out, so she is going to take ROTC training at RPI. Priest said she will see where that takes her and what the Air Force will offer her after her college graduation.

Her hobbies are archery, camping and just "spending time outdoors," she said. Some of her high school highlights beyond her FFA membership included playing on the tennis, basketball and soccer teams; attending football games and taking pictures for the yearbook. Priest is co-class president and also a member of the National Honor Society, Yearbook Club and Student Council.

She offered some advice to students, while readily admitting she didn't always follow that advice herself during her school years. Students should try not to procrastinate in their work, Priest said, and make sure to continuously speak up to ask for help whenever they feel like they need it.

She encourages young people to never let anyone else tell them what they can or cannot do.

"Never let anyone define you," Priest implored. "Prove them wrong if they try to set your limits."

Much like herself joining the FFA, she thinks all students would benefit from leaving their own comfort zones for new experiences.

"I think younger kids should go out and try new things, that's how I got into the FFA," she said. "Just follow your heart and do what you want to do and it will pay off for you."

Mike Jaquays is the community news reporter for the Mid-York Weekly. Email him at mjaquays@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Morrisville-Eaton Central School salutatorian: 'Never let anyone define you'

