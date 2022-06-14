ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rochester, NY

East Rochester High School student named Miss New York's Outstanding Teen

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

East Rochester High School junior Dajania James now wears another hat.

The 17-year-old Rochester resident last month was crowned Miss New York's Outstanding Teen through the scholarship competition that is part of the Miss America Foundation. James, who friends and family all call Daja, was one of 19 teens from across the Empire state seeking the title.

In April, James was appointed as Miss Rochester's Outstanding Teen, which propelled her to the state-level competition, held Memorial Day weekend in Peekskill, Westchester County.

James said that she is thrilled for the opportunities the honor may bring — in travel, networking and performance opportunities she simply would not have in Rochester.

"It just motivates me to work even harder," she said. "I plan to use the title to connect with teens, help amplify their voices and to have fun while doing it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lh8qe_0gA3spEU00

"She worked and worked hard, but you never know how it is going to go," said James' mother Shaquana Divers.

The annual competition — which for years was known to many as a beauty pageant — is designed to empower women through career resources and scholarships, like the college-age division of the Miss New York Scholarship program. Participants hone their public speaking skills, engage in community activism and network. The Outstanding Teen program is for young women ages 13 to 18.

An honors student at East Rochester High School, James is also a diversity ambassador for the district and facilitates discussions on racism and biases in middle and high school classes. She is part of the Urban-Suburban program who has attended ER schools since seventh grade. She's also cheerleader and active in the school's performing arts program. Outside of school, James is dance captain of the Senior Company Dance Team at The Floor Dance Company.

"Daja is tenacious, passionate and altruistic," said Tina Rasmussen, the teen's school counselor at East Rochester. "She challenges herself academically and excels in her courses in addition to being involved in student council and National Honor Society. She is a person who is always seen with a smile on her face; her caring attitude and friendly demeanor are infectious."

Rasmussen said she thought James is "most deserving" of the title of Miss New York's Outstanding Teen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18M3dG_0gA3spEU00

The competition, held on May 29, included an interview with a panel of judges, performance of talent, walking the red carpet, an on-stage interview and a lifestyle and fitness contest, which included a routine performed in activewear.

James, a dancer since she was a toddler, performed Latin Jazz routine during the event. She also outlined her social impact project to amplify underrepresented youth through media, a topic she says she is passionate about "to make change in a positive way" though a teen-based radio show "Simply Supreme" on WXIR-FM (100.9).

Along with the title, James will receive scholarship funds for college and will advance onto the national competition in Texas in August as she and 50 others from across the nation seek the title of Miss America's Outstanding Teen. As Miss New York's Outstanding Teen, she received a $2,500 scholarship, but more funds are available through the Miss America Foundation.

James said she is thankful that the national contest is during summer break, so she won't need to divide her time between school and preparations, which will include learning a new dance routine for the competition.

"I'd love to see more teens take advantage of this," Divers said. "College is expensive and you don't have to win to tap into the scholarships available through the foundation."

James plans to study performing arts and business and is targeting New York City for college.

"She is ready to start a new life," Divers said.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile . This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: East Rochester High School student named Miss New York's Outstanding Teen

Comments / 4

 

