Woodling: Have you and your spouse become more like roommates? Don't call it quits just yet

Q: I feel that my wife and I have lost the passion in our relationship and we have become roommates.

The thought of divorce seems really sad after 23 years together with three happy healthy children, but at the age of 46 it’s hard to imagine living the rest of my life without genuine companionship.

People that are close to us would probably be shocked if we separated, because we never fight, co-parent well and look “normal” from the outside.

What they don’t see is that we just don’t care enough to argue. I’ve suggested marriage counseling, but she doesn’t seem to be as concerned about the lack of intimacy (emotionally and physically) between us.

Is it possible to reestablish passion in a relationship or is this a sign that I should consider separating to seek a more fulfilling relationship?

A: There is a reason people say marriage takes works. Any married couple will tell you that long-term relationships have their trials and tribulations.

So, how do you know what is worth fighting for and when it is time to let go?

Should you be willing to accept a relationship with no passion and be grateful that you don’t fight like other hostile couples?

Your marriage is a significant part of your holistic health. If you are unsatisfied in your marriage, you will likely feel strain in other areas of your life including your mental and physical health.

It is highly recommended that you seek resolution to prevent the relationship from becoming toxic with more distance and/or resentment.

There are many potential factors that contribute to emotional and physical distance in a relationship.

Sometimes life (work, kids, finances) gets in the way of our time and connection with our spouse.

Our individual needs evolve as we grow and can be misunderstood by our partner, leaving us feeling neglected.

We also can have the tendency to take out the stress of our external world with the people with whom we are closest.

Marriage counseling can be a very powerful tool to assist in exploring the roadblock in communication and strengthening the relationship moving forward.

It’s not uncommon for one partner to be hesitant to accept counseling services.

This could be due to the unfamiliarity of the process, fear of the outcome or embarrassment of disclosing personal information to a stranger.

In those situations, I recommend not pressuring a person to participate, but communicate that it would mean a lot to you if they would be open to attending an appointment together to get more information.

If they are not ready, it can still be very beneficial to seek counseling individually without your partner.

At worst-case scenario, you will have a professional to assist you in changing the way you respond to your partner (which often invites a change in their response to you) and finding resolution on a personal level.

In the best-case scenario, your partner observes how counseling is helping you and decides to start participating.

In summary, yes it is possible to reestablish the passion in a relationship. It takes two working partners (even if only one initiates the process) addressing the causes of the decline in intimacy and a willingness to gain insight and techniques to nurture the relationship more effectively in the future. It is wise to explore all resources before giving up. You never want to look back with regret and wonder if you tried hard enough.

Someone once told me that long-term relationships are not about lighting up an old flame, but learning to how to keep the coals hot through the years.

It would be advised that you seek a therapist trained and specialized in couple’s therapy.

The first appointment is a starting point to get to know your therapist and evaluate your comfort level in working with them as well as confidence they can help you work towards your goals.

You and your wife each have your own unique personalities. Take your time finding the professional that feels like the right fit for both of you.

If you have a question related to emotional well-being that you would like to submit for consideration to be posted and answered in this column, you may email your inquiries to kristin@pamperyourmind.com

Kristin Woodling is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Chief Executive Officer of Pamper Your Mind LLC in Indian Harbour Beach. Details about the practice and services provided can be found at pamperyourmind.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Woodling: Have you and your spouse become more like roommates? Don't call it quits just yet