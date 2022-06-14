ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Dr. Mitra: The leading cause of vision loss in the United States is cataracts; know the signs

By Dr. Sue Mitra
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdBOe_0gA3smpX00

Support local journalism. A digital subscription is incredibly affordable and makes you the most informed person around. Click here and subscribe today .

Did you know a cataract is the leading cause of vision loss in the United States, and it remains the leading cause of blindness worldwide?

There are more than 24 million Americans over the age of 40 who are affected by cataracts.

June is Cataract Awareness Month.

It is important to educate yourself on the symptoms and risk factors associated with cataracts.

So, what exactly is a cataract?

There is a transparent lens just behind the iris that automatically focuses light on the retina. As you age, the proteins in the natural lens also age due to various factors like UV light, dietary changes, and metabolism.

Dr. Mitra's previous three columns:

It's in your hands: Don't ignore high blood pressure; it's an avoidable form of death

Tummy ache: Does your stomach regularly hurt? It could be irritable bowel syndrome

Kidney Health: Your kidneys do much more than you realize; make sure you take care of them

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQj3g_0gA3smpX00

Over time, the once-clear lens slowly turns yellow until it eventually becomes brown. When you have a cataract, it makes the natural lens cloudy and blocks and changes the passage of light into the eye.

It stops light from passing through to the retina, leading to the distortion of vision. If left untreated, cataracts can eventually cause blindness.

Anyone can get cataracts. While most people don’t typically show symptoms until at least 40, cataracts can also affect young adults or even children.

Major risk factors for cataracts are older age, obesity, high blood pressure, excessive use of alcohol, diabetes, eye injury, inflammation, long-term use of steroids, smoking, long-term exposure to UV rays and family history.

Typical symptoms of cataracts include blurry vision, double vision, increased sensitivity to light, difficulty seeing distant objects, glares and halos during nite driving, loss of depth perception and a change in the color of the pupil to a milky white or yellow.

It’s crucial to consult your eye doctor for an accurate diagnosis if you have any of these symptoms.

Some steps to protect your eyes from the formation of cataracts are to wear UV-blocking sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat, take nutritional supplements, quit smoking and drinking alcohol, and learn about your family history.

Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamin C, fruits and foods rich in antioxidants.

It is essential to go for a comprehensive eye exam at least once every year. Request your primary care doctor to refer you to an eye doctor.

See your eye doctor once a year to monitor cataract progression and take action once cataract surgery becomes necessary.

Your eye doctor may perform a visual acuity test, dilated eye exam, and a tonometry test.

Besides lifestyle changes, medication and eye drops, the only way to treat cataracts to regain your clear eyesight is to have cataract surgery.

Having cloudy and blurry vision makes it challenging to complete everyday tasks and lowers the quality of life by making it difficult to get around.

Cataract is the world’s leading cause of loss of vision, yet it is an eye disease that can be treated successfully with good access to quality eye care services.

I strongly encourage everyone to educate themselves on cataracts and seek medical attention when you notice any visual changes.

Dr. Sue Mitra is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and has been practicing in Brevard county since 2022. Dr. Mitra can be reached at 321-622-6222. You can visit her at www.suemitra.com and schedule an appointment.

Call now to discuss the best possible approach to the next steps to assess your risk of developing cataracts and their awareness.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Dr. Mitra: The leading cause of vision loss in the United States is cataracts; know the signs

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 4 Signs of Osteoarthritis?

The signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis may vary depending on the severity of the condition. Some people may have negligible symptoms despite radiologic signs of significant joint involvement, whereas others may have severe symptoms that may perturb sleep and rest. Symptoms generally begin slowly and worsen over time. The four...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Boston

Researchers find painful nerve condition could be associated with height

BOSTON -- Many of us wish we were taller, there may be some health risks associated with being taller than average.Being tall has previously been associated with having atrial fibrillation and varicose veins but a new study has identified a few other conditions that could plague taller adults.Researchers looked at data on more than 250,000 veterans and found evidence that greater height was associated with peripheral neuropathy, a painful nerve condition typically in the feet and legs as well as leg ulcers and poor circulation.That said, being taller may have its health advantages such as a lower risk for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and coronary heart disease. 
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Health
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
scitechdaily.com

Special Ointments Can Remove Large Birthmarks and Prevent Skin Cancer

New treatment can help regress congenital giant nevi. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. Every day, roughly 9,500 individuals in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer. Skin cancer is classified into three types: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vision Loss#Blindness#Cataracts#Eye Doctor#Americans#Cataract Awareness Month
newsatw.com

Study finds strong association between prediabetes and heart attack risk

Prediabetes appears to be a strong independent risk factor for heart attacks, according to a new study presented Saturday, June 11 at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough...
ATLANTA, GA
Medical News Today

What's the difference between carpal tunnel syndrome and arthritis?

Carpal tunnel syndrome refers to a compression of the nerve running through the wrist and hand. Arthritis is a disease affecting the joints. Both conditions can cause symptoms affecting the hands and wrist. Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) may cause tingling, numbness, pain, and hand weakness. Arthritis may cause pain, stiffness,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
MedicineNet.com

What Autoimmune Diseases Cause Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) can be an isolated episode, or sometimes, it is one of the initial signs of certain autoimmune conditions. Autoimmune diseases are health conditions in which the body’s immune system attacks its tissues and cells. This elicits an inflammatory response in the body that may lead to conditions such as CTS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationAU

The doctor says I have skin cancer. What happens next?

Two in three Australians will have a skin cancer in their lifetime, nearly all of them basal cell carcinomas (BCC), squamous cell carcinomas (SCC) or melanomas. If the spot removed was more like a sore or lump than a mole, it’s likely your doctor is talking about basal or squamous cell carcinoma, also called keratinocyte cancer or non-melanoma skin cancer. (See our piece on melanomas, which look more like moles, here). Read more: The doctor says my mole is a melanoma. What happens...
CANCER
Medical News Today

How do dry eyes relate to diabetes?

Diabetes is a condition that can result in many complications, including dry eye. While dry eye may seem like an inconvenience, without treatment, it can lead to permanent eye damage and vision loss. Dry eye is when a person does not produce enough quality tears to lubricate and nourish the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Injections for macular degeneration: What to expect

Macular degeneration occurs due to the accumulation of cellular waste products from the retina, which signals it to create new blood vessels. By injecting medications that stop the formation of new blood vessels, doctors can help preserve a person’s vision. Over time, excess cellular waste within the retina creates...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Florida Today

Florida Today

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy