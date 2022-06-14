ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanghai stocks end at 3-month high despite hawkish Fed, COVID woes

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

(Updates with Hong Kong closing levels)

SHANGHAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai stocks closed at three-month highs, while Hong Kong shares ended unchanged on Tuesday, despite an overnight slump in U.S. stocks on fears of aggressive U.S. rate hikes, as analysts expect China’s growth to rebound with more policy support.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% to 4,222.31, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% to 3,288.91 points, after dropping as much as 1.8%.

The Hang Seng index closed flat at 21,067.99, after slumping as much as 1.7%, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.1%, to 7,333.61 points.

** Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone amid a Goldman Sachs forecast of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday.

** “U.S. inflation has direct impact on A-shares, as we can see from the performance in recent two days,” said Wang Mengying, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. “China stocks performance will eventually depend on expectations of domestic economic recovery.”

** “However, if more aggressive rate hikes lead to less aggregate global demand, domestic expectations would also be hit.”

** Authorities in China’s capital Beijing are rushing to contain a COVID-19 outbreak traced to a 24-hour bar, with a health official saying the outbreak was “still developing”.

** “I think the worst is actually behind us when it comes to the Omicron variant” said David Chao, global market strategist, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco.

** “While we see growth challenged in the first half of 2022, we expect a rebound in the second half driven by a combination of fiscal and monetary policy measures in contrast with many Western developed countries.”

** Foreign investors were net buyers of China stocks, with Refinitiv data showing inflows of more than 7.1 billion yuan ($1.05 billion) through the Northbound leg of the Stock Connect programme.,

** Financials stocks jumped 2.7%, with banks adding 1.5%, while brokers soared 4.8%, and real estate developers gained 2%.

** Energy shares rose 2.3% and automobiles finished up 3.3%.

** Tech gaints listed in Hong Kong edged down 0.1%, with index heavyweights Alibaba Group down 2.5% while Meituan was up 3.3%.

** BOC Hong Kong Holdings led gains in local banks, rising 4.8% to become the biggest percentage gainer in the Hang Seng index. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Louise Heavens and Uttaresh.V)

Related
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
Reuters

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Yuan#Hong Kong#Fed#Hang Seng#The Federal Reserve#Nanhua Futures#Omicron
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
Reuters

India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ancient DNA solves mystery over origin of medieval Black Death

June 15 (Reuters) - Ancient DNA from bubonic plague victims buried in cemeteries on the old Silk Road trade route in Central Asia has helped solve an enduring mystery, pinpointing an area in northern Kyrgyzstan as the launching point for the Black Death that killed tens of millions of people in the mid-14th century.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Taiwan condemns Qatar for 'politicising' World Cup amid China spat

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned organisers of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday for saying Taiwanese fans may be listed as being from China, and demanded organisers not allow "improper political factors" to interfere in sporting events. The issue is extremely sensitive for democratically-governed Taiwan,...
SPORTS
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers back Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for small children

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended the authorization of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months through 5 years, an important step toward immunizing millions children who have been ineligible for the shots during the pandemic. The same panel of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
Reuters

China launches third aircraft carrier

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, the domestically designed and built Fujian, state media reported, sending a statement of intent towards rival powers including the United States as it continues to modernise its military. Champagne, colourful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were used...
CHINA
Reuters

BOJ to maintain ultra-low rates, sound warning over weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world. While a modest,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden signs ocean shipping bill in bid to reduce export backlogs

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to improve oversight of ocean shipping, which lawmakers say will help curb inflation and ease export backlogs. The bipartisan bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 369-42 vote earlier this week. Biden said he had "promised...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

